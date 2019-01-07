Global Review of Turtle and Tortoise Status Reveals Extent of Extinction Crisis

(07.01.2019) Turtles and tortoises are some of the world’s most at-risk vertebrates, and trade in Asia may lead to their extinction.

A recent article published in Chelonian Conservation and Biology presents the first global assessment of all species of the order Testudines in an effort to focus attention on the plight of these animals.

Chelonian Conservation and Biology Trade in turtles and tortoises in Asia has been growing at such an unsustainable rate that the problem has been dubbed the Asian Turtle Crisis. Other threats, including habitat loss, predators, invasive species and pollution, have been reducing populations even further.

In an effort to understand just how great the risk of extinction is, researchers from a specialist group of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) analyzed official and provisional assessments of all known tortoises and freshwater turtles, numbering some 360 species.

To ensure thorough analysis, researchers looked at both the current official IUCN Red List and a provisional list compiled by the IUCN specialist group.

They created species richness lists for turtles in several regions of the world, calculating percentages of imperiled species and determining average threat levels for these species. They then compared their results with those for other threatened vertebrates.

The researchers found that of the 360 recognized turtle and tortoise species, more than 56 percent are considered threatened; when including already-extinct species, that percentage rises to nearly 60 percent.

The percentages are highest for Asian turtles, despite a rich diversity of species in the region. Asian freshwater and semiterrestrial turtles of the Geoemydidae family face the greatest risk compared to other Testudines species. Of the large vertebrate groups, only primates have a higher percentage of threatened species.

“Turtles are in terrible trouble and we need to mobilize even greater international efforts to prevent many of them from slipping into extinction,” said researcher Anders G. J. Rhodin.

“As a response to this impending turtle extinction crisis, over the last few decades we have seen the emergence of several turtle-focused NGOs and the growth of an increasingly engaged international turtle conservation community. This article should continue to raise global awareness of the precarious conservation status of many of these animals.”

The researchers emphasized the importance of this first assessment of the worldwide status of all turtle and tortoise species for ongoing conservation efforts. They see their review as a guide for those undertaking research, designing conservation policies and launching strategic actions to help these populations.

“This analysis will help to focus increased conservation attention on this group of charismatic and popular animals,” Rhodin said.

Full text of the article “Global Conservation Status of Turtles and Tortoises (Order Testudines),” Chelonian Conservation and Biology, Vol. 17, No. 2, 2018, is now available at http://www.chelonianjournals.org/loi/ccab



Artikel kommentieren

Weitere Meldungen

Chelonian Conservation and Biology

Racing the Clock: New Turtle Species Disappearing Before It Can Be Studied

Amid threats of extinction, researchers worldwide are racing to discover and protect some of the world’s most endangered species – turtles
Weiterlesen

Chelonian Conservation and Biology

High Temperatures Linked to Changes in Loggerhead Turtle Nesting

Loggerhead turtles are particularly susceptible to climate change as the risk of nest flooding increases and the health of hatchlings declines
Weiterlesen

Chelonian Conservation and Biology

International Trade Threatens Turtle Species Diversity

When it comes to pets, only birds outpace reptiles in terms of the number of species sold worldwide. Many of these reptiles, including tortoises and freshwater turtles, are taken from their natural habitats for use in international trade
Weiterlesen

Chelonian Conservation and Biology Volume 15, Issue 1 (June 2016)

Preventing Tortoise Extinction in the Face of Climate Change

As climate change advances, tortoises’ limited mobility impedes their ability to reach more suitable habitats
Weiterlesen

Chelonian Conservation and Biology

Turtle Hotspots Identified Around the World Contain Diverse Species and Richness

Chelonian Conservation and Biology – Global biodiversity is becoming more threatened as the human population continues to grow and use the world’s resources
Weiterlesen


Wissenschaft

09.01.
Clevere Tiere upgraden ihr Genom: Puzzlestein in der Evolution der Tintenfische entschlüsselt
08.01.
Pferdemist-Entsorgung im Winter
07.01.
Bei Blaumeisen beeinflusst das Alter der Weibchen und die Legefolge die Qualität der Eier
28.12.
Milchkühe: Ausstieg aus der Anbindehaltung
28.12.
Göttinger Studie: Landschaften voller Mais schädigen Hummelvölker
27.12.
WWF: 2018 war ein schlechtes Jahr für die Tiere.
26.12.
Effizientes Testverfahren zum Betäubungsmittel-Einsatz bei Fischen
26.12.
Schutz der Säugetiere Afrikas durch Beobachtung aus dem All


Universitäten

08.01.
Neurodermitis: Forscher der MHH und der TiHo arbeiten an neuem Behandlungsansatz
02.01.
BVD-Virus bildet Schweizer Geschichte ab
24.12.
Soziales Lernen auch bei Hunden: Überimitation möglicherweise kein rein menschliches Phänomen
17.12.
Fuchs, du hast die Stadt erobert: immer mehr Fuchsbeobachtungen in Wien
13.12.
Parasit Sarcocystis calchasi erhebliche Gefahr für Brieftaubenbestände
10.12.
Gefährliche, subtropische Zeckenart Hyalomma marginatum erstmals in Österreich nachgewiesen
06.12.
Nationale Studie als wichtiger Teil im Kampf gegen die Moderhinke
05.12.
Forschungsprojekt zum Schutz der hessischen Populationen des Feuersalamanders


Neuerscheinungen

03.01.
Geräuschangst meistern
27.12.
Handbuch Tierethik
19.12.
Klinik der Schaf- und Ziegenkrankheiten
12.12.
Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hund
06.12.
Rassespezifisches Territorialverhalten bei Hunden
28.11.
Jüdische Studierende und Absolventen der Wiener Tierärztlichen Hochschule 1930-1947: Wege - Spuren - Schicksale
22.11.
Kleintiere stressarm behandeln
13.11.
Igel in der Tierarztpraxis