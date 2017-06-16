High Temperatures Linked to Changes in Loggerhead Turtle Nesting

(16.06.2017) Loggerhead turtles are particularly susceptible to climate change as the risk of nest flooding increases and the health of hatchlings declines. Florida holds the world’s largest nesting population of loggerheads, yet little is known about the species’ activity in nearby Cuba.

A recent article published in Chelonian Conservation and Biology suggests changing climate may be altering the reproduction of this threatened, and in some areas endangered, turtle species.

Researchers from Cuba and the United States have spent 18 years studying loggerheads in the Cuban archipelago. The small loggerhead nesting population of the Guanahacabibes Peninsula has benefited from a local conservation program, but until now, published studies have focused primarily on Cuba’s abundant green turtles and highly endangered hawksbills.

Cuba is the only Caribbean country with more than 100 loggerhead nests spread over several nesting sites and lining southwestern beaches.

“What is especially exciting about the area where we are working is its geographical location where the Gulf Stream exits the Caribbean and interacts with the Gulf of Mexico and eastern US seaboard.



This puts the turtle population there at an important nexus between three different countries (US, Cuba, Mexico) with considerable connectivity with the rest of the western Caribbean,” said Fernando Bretos, Research Associate at The Ocean Foundation.

Over the course of the 18-year study, almost 2,500 students and workers monitored loggerhead nesting activity and density on 10 beaches on the Guanahacabibes Peninsula. They measured and tagged female turtles, tracked their migrations and recorded total nest numbers.



The authors of the paper report that the number of loggerhead nests in the study sites increased over the study period and hit record highs in 2012–2015. For most of the study, reproduction peaked in mid-June, but in 2015, that peak shifted to late May.

As temperatures in Guanahacabibes have risen, researchers have recorded both smaller clutches containing smaller hatchlings and shorter nesting seasons consisting of shorter incubation periods.



Additionally, a greater proportion of the hatchlings have been female. These results indicate climate change may be affecting the reproductive cycle and success of the species.

The researchers conclude that the well-being of the loggerhead population in the Cuban archipelago is tenuous in the face of climate change. Elsewhere in the Caribbean, loggerheads may be facing similar threats and conditions of climate change; comparable studies of these other populations, as well as of the Cuban populations, could reveal how climate change is affecting nests across the region.

Full text of the article “Possible Effect of Global Climate Change on Caretta caretta (Testudines, Cheloniidae) Nesting Ecology at Guanahacabibes Peninsula, Cuba,” Chelonian Conservation and Biology, Vol. 16, No. 1, 2017, is now available at http://www.chelonianjournals.org/doi/full/10.2744/CCB-1241.1





Artikel kommentieren

Weitere Meldungen

International Trade Threatens Turtle Species Diversity When it comes to pets, only birds outpace reptiles in terms of the number of species sold worldwide. Many of these reptiles, including tortoises and freshwater turtles, are taken from their natural habitats for use in international trade

Weiterlesen

Preventing Tortoise Extinction in the Face of Climate Change As climate change advances, tortoises’ limited mobility impedes their ability to reach more suitable habitats

Weiterlesen

Turtle Hotspots Identified Around the World Contain Diverse Species and Richness Chelonian Conservation and Biology – Global biodiversity is becoming more threatened as the human population continues to grow and use the world’s resources

Weiterlesen



