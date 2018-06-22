Racing the Clock: New Turtle Species Disappearing Before It Can Be Studied

(22.06.2018) Amid threats of extinction, researchers worldwide are racing to discover and protect some of the world’s most endangered species – turtles.

Chelonian Conservation and Biology A recent article published in Chelonian Conservation and Biology reports the discovery of a new mud turtle species in Mexico. Research suggests that these turtles could be among the world’s most threatened freshwater species, meaning urgent conservation programs are essential.

Until recently, only two species of Kinosternon mud turtles were known to live in the central Pacific lowlands of Mexico, and only 12 species had been recorded in the country. Based on physical differences and color patterns, researchers have identified a new species in a small area of western Mexico.

Named after famed freshwater turtle researcher professor Richard Carl Vogt, the new species has been given the scientific name Kinosternon vogti and the common name Vallarta mud turtle.

The researchers found that Vallarta mud turtles differ from similar turtles in their small body size and distinctive shell features. They also report that males have a large, yellow, rounded nose that makes for a striking appearance compared to other mud turtles.

The turtles prefer small freshwater streams and ponds in the Puerto Vallarta area and are believed to live in these water sources permanently.

Despite the Vallarta mud turtle’s recent identification, it’s already at risk of extinction. Researchers have found only one female Vallarta mud turtle, and only five of the turtles have been seen since 2013.

The researchers blame urban growth for destroying the species’ habitat; dead turtles have been found along busy streets around concrete canals and shopping malls that now cover areas the turtles originally called home.

Globally, rainforest species have been disappearing at such a rapid pace that we are in a period known as the “sixth extinction wave.” Deforestation, urban growth and other human activities are eliminating native species at growing rates.

Researchers continue to study how urban growth affects local animal populations, particularly newly identified ones. As species continue to disappear before they can be studied, scientists rush to learn more about the interactions of humans and turtles in formerly rural and increasingly urban communities.

The researchers concluded that the Vallarta mud turtle should be considered endangered according to Mexico’s national risk assessment guidelines. Viable populations of the species need to be found and protected; otherwise, they could disappear right on the heels of their discovery.

Full text of the article “A Distinctive New Species of Mud Turtle from Western México,” Chelonian Conservation and Biology, Vol. 17, No. 1, 2018, is now available at http://www.chelonianjournals.org/doi/abs/10.2744/CCB-1292.1.

Artikel kommentieren

Weitere Meldungen

Chelonian Conservation and Biology

High Temperatures Linked to Changes in Loggerhead Turtle Nesting

Loggerhead turtles are particularly susceptible to climate change as the risk of nest flooding increases and the health of hatchlings declines
Weiterlesen

Chelonian Conservation and Biology

International Trade Threatens Turtle Species Diversity

When it comes to pets, only birds outpace reptiles in terms of the number of species sold worldwide. Many of these reptiles, including tortoises and freshwater turtles, are taken from their natural habitats for use in international trade
Weiterlesen

Chelonian Conservation and Biology Volume 15, Issue 1 (June 2016)

Preventing Tortoise Extinction in the Face of Climate Change

As climate change advances, tortoises’ limited mobility impedes their ability to reach more suitable habitats
Weiterlesen

Chelonian Conservation and Biology

Turtle Hotspots Identified Around the World Contain Diverse Species and Richness

Chelonian Conservation and Biology – Global biodiversity is becoming more threatened as the human population continues to grow and use the world’s resources
Weiterlesen


Wissenschaft

21.06.
Gezielt zugreifen: Internationales Forscherteam untersucht intuitive Fähigkeit von Schimpansen
21.06.
Geflügelpest-Risikoampel
20.06.
Mit Parasiten infizierte Stichlinge beeinflussen Verhalten gesunder Artgenossen
19.06.
Was die Ausbreitung von Arten in der Natur beschränkt
19.06.
Schweine und Masthähnchen akzeptieren alternative Futterproteine
18.06.
Internationale Experten fordern sofortige Maßnahmen zum Schutz bedrohter Affenarten
15.06.
Stechmücken im Gepäck – Welche Tropenkrankheiten bringt der Klimawandel nach Europa?
14.06.
Das Verschwinden eines Elternteils ist die Hauptursache für den Tod der ganzen Brut bei Blaumeisen


Universitäten

18.06.
Standard-Medikament bei Myelofibrose kann „schlummerndes“ Lymphom auslösen 
12.06.
Auf den archäologischen Zahn gefühlt: genetische Spurensuche was für ein Schwein die Hallstattkultur hatte
07.06.
Fotos von der Praktikums- und Jobbörse an der Vetmeduni Vienna
06.06.
Immunglobulin E als vielversprechende neue Form der Immuntherapie gegen Krebs-Tumoren
01.06.
Blei im Milchpulver? Toxin in Markenbabynahrung, afrikanische Schwarzmarktware dagegen „bleifrei“
29.05.
Zertifizierung „hochschuleundfamilie“ der Vetmeduni Vienna verlängert
25.05.
Interaktives Fallseminar als Benefizseminar für future4kids
20.05.
Seminar: Eine eigene Hausapotheke führen


Neuerscheinungen

22.06.
Anatomie und Physiologie der Haustiere
15.06.
Lahmheitsuntersuchung beim Pferd
08.06.
Im Einsatz für gefährdete Arten
31.05.
Homöopathische Arzneimittel für Rinder in der landwirtschaftlichen Praxis
25.05.
Strukturelle Osteopathie beim Pferd
18.05.
Small Animal Dermatology
08.05.
Können tote Tiere reden?
30.04.
Akupunkturpunkte Pferd/Hund/Katze