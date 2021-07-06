Global Pet Organizations WSAVA and GAPFA Announce New Partnership To Advance and Promote Pet Wellness Around the World

(06.07.2021) World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) and Global Alliance of Pet Food Associations (GAPFA) Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Two global not-for-profit pet organizations, focused on advancing companion animal veterinary care, nutrition and responsible pet ownership, today announced they will work together to promote global pet wellness and scientific research that demonstrates the positive roles pets play in family and community life.

The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) and the Global Alliance of Pet Food Associations (GAPFA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on advancing common priorities and topics related to pet wellness, nutrition, and clinical care of companion animals.





Dr Siraya Chunekamrai



The new partnership was celebrated in conjunction with the annual GAPFA Technical Congress held virtually on June 15, during which WSAVA President Dr. Siraya Chunekamrai was invited to share an overview of WSAVA’s key projects and future plans and priorities with GAPFA members from around the globe.

Dr Chunekamrai says: “WSAVA members advocate for both the welfare and wellbeing of animals and of veterinary teams. Promoting the value of the Human-Animal Bond is one of our key priorities and we do this not only through our global veterinary community but also in collaborative leadership with like-minded associations, such as GAPFA. We are delighted to join forces with GAPFA and look forward to working with them to the benefit of people and animals in the months ahead.”

“With the common purpose of being advocates for the health and well-being of companion animals around the world, we are excited to partner with WSAVA the voice of the global small animal veterinary profession,” says Robert Kaczmarek, President of GAPFA.

“Veterinary care and pet nutrition go hand-in-hand, and we welcome the opportunity to help promote the well-being of pets who provide companionship and benefits through the human-animal bond, as recently demonstrated during the pandemic. We have the opportunity to make a real change for both pets and the people who love them through this partnership.”

Both WSAVA and GAPFA have previously signed agreements to collaborate with a third not-for-profit organization, the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), which maintains the world’s largest online library of human-animal-bond research and information. The three organizations recognize they share many common priorities and a desire to enhance global awareness of the importance of pet wellness and the benefits of the human-animal bond and living with pets.





