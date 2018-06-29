HDO-Blood Pressure and Pulse Wave Analysis (PWA) Award 2018

(29.06.2018) Veterinarians and Research Scientists from all over the world active in the area the relationship of blood pressure and pulse wave analysis (PWA), including but not limited to pharmacologic modelling, are invited to submit their work for the evaluation for the prize.





Consideration will be given to studies about:

invasive vs. non-invasive pulse wave analysis

PWA in cardiac arrhythmias

PWA in early diagnosis of RAAS stimulation and related neurohormonal dysregulations

PWA and systemic vascular resistance

PWA and blood pressure in different diseases

PWA and blood pressure in treatment decisions and follow-up controls etc.

Interesting cases or long term trials are welcome. Small case series are acceptable.

Prize

€ 5000 + invitation to travel to the ECVIM annual congress (including congress registration and 2 nights hotel accomodation) to receive the award during a short oral presentation.

Main sponsor of the award: S+BmedVET GmbH!



Submission

In form of the usual abstract format to beate.egner@t-online.de, where further information and details of assistance with HDOUnits can be obtained. Please consider submitting your work to the VBPS for consideration as Oral Presentation or Abstract for the ECVIM Congress as well.

For further details, see also: www.vbps-online.com

Deadline for submission: 31st July of each year