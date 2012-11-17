New ‘European Stream’ at 2021 Virtual VMG-SPVS Congress - Thursday 13-Friday 14 May 2021

(09.04.2021) Veterinary professionals around the world with an interest in business, leadership and management are invited to join this year’s VMG-SPVS Congress, which will provide inspiration and the latest insights and learning from speakers from the UK, North America and Europe.

New this year is a stream of lectures specifically for European veterinary professionals and chaired by Torill Mosent, Vice Chair of the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe and President of the Norwegian Veterinary Association.



VMG President Rich Casey The largest non-clinical veterinary conference in Europe, VMG-SPVS Congress offers state-of-the-art learning and development in all aspects of veterinary business, including financial planning, business strategy, HR and people management, marketing and sustainability. Speakers this year include:

US coach Katherine Eitel Belt, who will explore how the development of ‘courageous’, unscripted conversations with clients, colleagues and audiences can achieve extraordinary results.

Canadian social worker, Professor Angie Arora who will discuss ‘Veterinary social work – a new paradigm’. Angie was principal investigator in a research study to develop guidelines for veterinary teams to better support clients through their pets’ end of life.

David Giraldi, Managing Director of Vet Partners, Italy, who will discuss ‘Practice Consolidation: What Europe can learn from a mature veterinary market’.



All live sessions will feature a speaker Q&A and the opportunity to participate in polls. The virtual congress platform also offers delegates the opportunity to engage with other attendees and to browse the large online exhibition.

The full programme is available here with all lectures available to delegates for three months following congress so they can watch them at a convenient time.

Commenting, VMG President Rich Casey, said: “As VMG-SPVS Congress is virtual this year, it offers a fantastic opportunity for delegates to join us from Europe – or indeed – around the world, for two days of exciting, affordable and highly engaging learning.”

Anna Judson, SPVS President, said: “We are particularly excited to host our new ‘European stream’, this year. The profession on the continent faces some specific challenges and we have brought together experts from across Europe to discuss them and offer potential strategies and solutions.”

Group tickets start at just GBP100 for access to the whole event – with discounts available for single ticket purchase for those who are VMG or SPVS members.

Click here to register.