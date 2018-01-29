Arpita Bhose Appointed as WSAVA’s Chief Executive Officer

(29.01.2018) The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), which represents more than 200,000 veterinarians worldwide through 105 member associations, has appointed its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



Arpita Bhose In her new role, Ms Arpita Bhose, currently WSAVA Association Manager, will work with the WSAVA’s leadership team to advance its work to enhance the health and welfare of companion animals worldwide.



She will also work with WSAVA President Elect Dr Shane Ryan to strengthen communication between the WSAVA and its member associations and to drive the association’s efforts to attract sponsorship revenue to support its growing range of activities.

These include:

the development of WSAVA Global Guidelines in key areas of veterinary practice, including vaccination, nutrition and pain management

the development of information, tools and other educational resources to veterinarians

the provision of Continuing Education (CE), including its flagship annual WSAVA World Congress

campaigning on key issues to veterinarians globally, such as access to veterinary medicines and animal welfare.

Ms Bhose has a 20-year career in association management. Her first role was Membership Manager at the Royal College of Physicians in London.



She then worked in Singapore for several years, managing a number of Asia Pacific medical societies, before returning to the UK in early 2015 and joining the WSAVA as Association Manager.

The WSAVA has also appointed Ms Emma van Rooijen as Administrative Assistant. Emma van Rooijen qualified with a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science from the University of Utrecht in 2016.



She is currently completing a Master’s Degree in Applied Animal Behaviour and Animal Welfare at the University of Edinburgh. She is a past president of the International Veterinary Students Association (IVSA) and helped to develop the current strong links between IVSA and WSAVA during her presidency.



In her role with the WSAVA, Emma van Rooijen will support Arpita Bhose and the WSAVA Executive Board. Her responsibilities will include managing meetings, ensuring membership protocols are followed, managing general assembly procedures during World Congress and carrying out other administrative and marketing-related activities.

Commenting on her appointment, Arpita Bhose said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to this new role and at such an exciting time for WSAVA. I look forward to building on our successes, and with the insight of our members, eagerly anticipate implementing the changes necessary to support our rapid growth.”

WSAVA President Dr Walt Ingwersen said: “2018 is shaping up to be one of our most ambitious years to date with further new members joining us and a range of new initiatives underway.



As we continue to grow, a strong operational team to oversee the day to day running of the association is essential, both to support our members and to enable members of our Executive Board to focus on their areas of responsibility.

“Arpita has made a significant impression during her two years as Association Manager and we are delighted to promote her to this new role and to welcome Emma as her assistant.”





Artikel kommentieren

Weitere Meldungen

Mission Rabies Goa Projects Boosted by Support from The Rotary Foundation Mission Rabies, a charity set up by UK veterinarian, Dr Luke Gamble, to help to eliminate rabies has received a grant from the Rotary Foundation, a global organization based in the USA

Weiterlesen

New Chair for WSAVA One Health Committee US veterinarian Professor Michael (Mike) Lappin has been elected as the Chair of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association’s (WSAVA’s) One Health Committee (OHC)

Weiterlesen

Vets must ‘dare to speak out’ Urgent action on brachycephalic dogs called for during panel discussion at FECAVA/WSAVA/DSAVA Congress in Copenhagen

Weiterlesen

Dr Mogens Hansen Receives 2017 Henry Schein Cares International Veterinary Community Service Award Danish veterinarian Dr Mogens Hansen has been presented with the fifth annual Henry Schein Cares International Veterinary Community Service Award

Weiterlesen

WSAVA Expresses Opposition to Dog and Cat Meat Trade in New Position Statement The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) has strongly expressed its opposition to the dog and cat meat trade in a new position statement

Weiterlesen

WSAVA Vaccination Guidelines Group Project Continues in Latin America The World Small Animal Veterinary Association’s(WSAVA’s) Vaccination Guidelines Group (VGG) has concluded a series of meetings and CE sessions in Brazil

Weiterlesen

Blue Dog Programme to Receive WSAVA’s 2017 Global One Health Award The Blue Dog Programme, an educational initiative to help children to interact safely with dogs, has been awarded the World Small Animal Veterinary Association’s (WSAVA’s) 2017 Global One Health Award

Weiterlesen

WSAVA, Hill's Announce 2017 'Next Generation' Veterinary Award Winner Dr. Luba Gancheva, a Bulgarian veterinarian who now lives and works in Romania, has been named by the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) and Hill's Pet Nutrition as the winner of the 2017 ‘Next Generation’ Veterinary Award

Weiterlesen



