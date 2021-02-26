Canine Cancer and Neurology Specialist to Receive the 2021 WSAVA Future Leader Award

(26.02.2021) Dr Elizabeth Boudreau, Assistant Professor of Small Animal Neurology at Texas A&M University, USA, is to receive the 2021 WSAVA Future Leader Award in recognition of her contribution to research and her role as an educator.

Dr Boudreau’s research is primarily focused on the biology of canine brain tumors and, more specifically, on how genetic and immunological features connect with therapeutics.



Dr Elizabeth Boudreau She has active canine clinical trials with MD Anderson Cancer Center collaborators, examining immunotherapies for glioma in dogs with naturally occurring disease. The aim is to fast-pace effective therapeutics to canine and human patients, which are commercially and biologically viable.

In addition to her research, Dr Boudreau has received awards for her teaching. She leads the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) neurology residency training program at Texas A&M University and has been invited by ACVIM to present on teaching methodologies.

The WSAVA Future Leader Award acknowledges the work of a veterinarian who graduated within the last ten years and who has contributed significantly to the betterment of companion animals, the veterinary profession and society at large. The Award is generously supported by the Purina Institute, a Diamond Partner of the WSAVA.

Professor Jonathan Levine, Head of Small Animal Clinical Sciences at Texas A&M University, USA, who nominated Dr Boudreau said: “Dr Boudreau is one of the most promising early-stage clinician-scientists working to define canine glioma. She is also an outstanding clinician and educator. Her accomplishments, considering her career stage, are stellar.”

Dr Natalia Wagemans, Head of the Purina Institute, added: “We are proud to support the recognition of the profession’s rising stars to ensure strong leadership in research and education tomorrow to help pets live better, longer lives.”

As the winner of the 2021 WSAVA Institute Future Leader Award, Dr Boudreau will receive an engraved plaque and a WSAVA certificate. Commenting, she said: “I am grateful that perfection will always elude me, because it gives me the gift of persistent motivation.”

Candidates for the WSAVA Future Leader Award can come from any country and must meet a range of criteria, including:

Have graduated within the past 10 years

Be active in continuing education

Have a strong record in community service



The WSAVA represents more than 200,000 veterinarians worldwide through its 113 member associations and works to enhance standards of clinical care for companion animals.

Its core activities include the development of WSAVA Global Guidelines in key areas of veterinary practice, including pain management, nutrition and vaccination, together with lobbying on important issues affecting companion animal care worldwide. WSAVA World Congress brings together globally respected experts to offer cutting edge thinking on all aspects of companion animal veterinary care.

More information on the WSAVA Future Leader Award is available here!

