Free WSAVA Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on your Patients and Staff - An Update for Veterinary Professionals

(10.09.2020) The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) is to host a second free webinar for veterinarians globally on Tuesday September 15 to provide an update on COVID-19 as it relates to companion animals and address many frequently asked questions.  

The speakers are:


  • Michael Lappin     Dr Michael Lappin, Chair of the WSAVA’s One Health Committee who will discuss recent developments with COVID-19 and companion animals
  • Dr Richard Squires, Chair of the WSAVA’s Vaccination Guidelines Group, who will give an update on the effects of the pandemic on preventive health programs
  • Dr Peter Karczmar MD, Member of the WSAVA’s One Health Committee, who will offer recommendations on minimizing the risk to veterinary staff members.


The webinar is being kindly supported by WSAVA Diamond Partner MSD Animal Health, which supports the WSAVA’s One Health Committee and is a committed partner of the WSAVA’s Vaccination Guidelines Group.

Commenting on the webinar, Dr Lappin said: “There are a number of significant changes in the management of SARS-CoV-2 that impact companion animal medicine and our staff members since our first webinar.   I believe the information to be presented will be extremely valuable in helping your veterinary team continue to successfully navigate this pandemic”

David Sutton, Global Technical Director, MSD Animal Health, said “COVID-19 has presented an extraordinary challenge to the global community. MSD Animal Health is proud to support WSAVA in providing quality education to veterinary professionals who continue to go above and beyond in the care of companion animals during the pandemic.”

The webinar will take place at 12.00 pm UTC on Tuesday September 15 and will later be available on the WSAVA COVID-19 resource hub. To register, please visit:  

http://bit.ly/wsavawebinar-covd19-registration




Weitere Meldungen

Animal and Equine Veterinary Equipment Sale Announced

Animal and Equine Veterinary Equipment Sale Announced

Global advisory and asset management specialists, Gordon Brothers, has been instructed to manage the sale of the assets of The Animal Health Trust by the Trustees and their advisors
Weiterlesen

A pair of anemonefish hiding from divers in tentacles of their host anemone; Bildquelle: Evan Brown

Scaring Nemo: How do clownfish on coral reefs react to encounters with humans?

Human intervention is putting marine ecosystems under increasing pressure
Weiterlesen

Uppsala University

The birth of a male sex chromosome in Atlantic herring

It is hard to study the early evolution of sex chromosomes because it usually happened a long time ago and the sex-determining chromosomes usually rapidly degenerate and accumulate repetitive sequences
Weiterlesen

Thomas Brenten; Bildquelle: WSAVA

Royal Canin Backs WSAVA Global Nutrition Committee

Global pet nutrition company Royal Canin has partnered with the World Small Animal Veterinary Association to support the Global Nutrition Committee (GNC)
Weiterlesen

Dog decisions: the position of the people is the key factor; Bildquelle: Daria Shevtsova (Pexels)

Dog decisions: the position of the people is the key factor

Do dogs know who to ask for help after observing an interaction between two people? “Eavesdropping” is defined as observing others and acquiring information for one’s own benefit, which is self-evident for humans
Weiterlesen

University of Veterinary Medicine (Vetmeduni) Vienna

Happy animals: clarity in animal welfare terminology

“Positive welfare” and related terms such as “good welfare”, “happiness” and “good life” are increasingly used in animal welfare science
Weiterlesen

Playing with humans improves learning success of dogs in the long term; Bildquelle: Nadja Affenzeller/Vemteduni Vienna

Playing with humans improves learning success of dogs in the long term

Exciting and emotional situations, such as humans playing with a dog – improve the cognitive performance and memorability of what has previously been learned
Weiterlesen

Cattle on pasturefr; Bildquelle: Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut

SARS-CoV-2: Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut tests susceptibility of cattle

The origin and transmission routes of SARS-CoV-2 have not yet been fully elucidated scientifically
Weiterlesen


Wissenschaft

11.09.
Meerechsen auf Galápagos: Freiwillige zur Auswertung von Luftbildern gesucht
11.09.
Seeotter-Schutz könnte Folgen des Klimawandels abmildern
11.09.
Free Small Animal Webinar: Sports injuries and rehabilitation
10.09.
Icarus startet erstes globales Forschungsprojekt
09.09.
Suez- und Panamakanal: Hotspots für die Verbreitung invasiver Arten
09.09.
Hepatitis-E: Neue Studie zeigt Häufigkeit von Verunreinigungen in kommerziellem Schweinefleisch
08.09.
Ebola-übertragende Tiere womöglich weiter in Afrika verbreitet als angenommen
08.09.
Erschreckt (sich) Nemo?


Universitäten

10.09.
EU-Projekt Marine Mammals erhält ASCOBANS Outreach and Education Award 2020
03.09.
EU fördert Meeresforschung der TiHo
01.09.
Insta-Fotowettbewerb „End Rabies: Collaborate, Vaccinate”
29.08.
2. Mallnitzer Tage: Innovationen im Wildtiermonitoring
28.08.
Vetsuisse Neuro Nights - Epilepsie: Wenn das Gehirn seinen eigenen Kopf hat
27.08.
Für Hunde ist wichtig, wo jemand steht, nicht was jemand tut
19.08.
Nanopartikel auf Basis von Lentiviren – ein neuer Ansatz in der Genomchirurgie
17.08.
Moderne Dromedare sind ein Spiegelbild alter Karawanenrouten


Neuerscheinungen

08.09.
Gratis Download: Evidenzbasierter Fledermausschutz in Windkraftvorhaben
01.09.
Gesund füttern - Entzündungen vorbeugen
28.08.
Livestock Handling and Transport
19.08.
Fish Diseases and Medicine
13.08.
Wildtiermanagement im Siedlungsraum
07.08.
AnästhesieSkills
29.07.
Managing the Return of the Wild: Human Encounters With Wolves in Europe
22.07.
Hunde in der Hitzefalle