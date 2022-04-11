Michael J. Day Scholarship Launched by WSAVA: Applications invited for the 2022 Scholarship

(11.04.2022) The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) is calling for applications for a new Scholarship launched in memory of Emeritus Professor Michael J. Day.

Open to veterinary students around the world, the Scholarship will provide financial assistance to enable the selected Scholar to carry out research into an aspect of small companion animal infectious disease, clinical vaccinology or immunology, subjects that Emeritus Professor Day championed throughout his distinguished career until his untimely death in 2020.

The Michael J. Day Scholarship has been created by the WSAVA with the generous support of MSD Animal Health.


Michael J. Day

Applications for the 2022 Michael J. Day Scholarship are invited from veterinary students, studying towards a registrable veterinary degree in an accredited veterinary establishment in a country in which the WSAVA has a member association.

Full details and guidance on the application process, together with eligibility criteria are available here!

The Scholarship awardee will spend two-three months carrying out their research in a host university or academic environment of their own selection. They will receive a grant of up to US,000 to support them in carrying out their project.

The deadline for nominations is August 31 2022 with the successful Scholar informed by the end of November 2022.  Their research project is expected to be conducted between August 2022 and September 2023.

Within three months of completion, the Scholar will be expected to provide a 1,500-word report on their findings. They will also be invited to present or publish their findings in English, as a poster or abstract, during WSAVA World Congress.

Emeritus Professor Michael Day was Chair of the WSAVA’s Vaccination Guidelines Group (VGG) from 2009 until March 2020. The VGG is a team of experts from around the world focused on providing evidence-based scientific advice to the global veterinary profession on optimum vaccination practice for dogs and cats.

While VGG Chair, Professor Day worked tirelessly to transform companion animal vaccination practice globally and, in so doing, he helped to educate thousands of veterinarians, while supporting the welfare of millions of companion animals around the world.

In recognition of this and his many other achievements, including serving as a member of the WSAVA Executive Board, he was the recipient of numerous veterinary awards, including the WSAVA’s highly prestigious Award for Global Meritorious Service.

The current Chair of the VGG is Dr Richard Squires, Associate Professor in Companion Animal Medicine at James Cook University in Australia. Commenting on the launch of the Scholarship he said: “Michael Day’s global outlook and passion for veterinary education underpinned his commitment to raise standards of evidence-based vaccination practice. With this in mind, we are delighted to launch this annual Scholarship in small companion animal infectious diseases, clinical vaccinology, and immunology in his memory.

“We are grateful to MSD Animal Health, the long-term committed Partner of the VGG, for supporting this Scholarship and believe it provides a richly deserved and enduring professional legacy for Professor Day. It is a fitting tribute to our greatly missed friend and colleague.”

“MSD Animal Health is dedicated to vaccine science and the health of small animals, just as Professor Day was throughout his career. We believe this Scholarship is a fitting tribute to his name and reputation and are proud to sponsor this Scholarship to encourage veterinary students to continue advancing research in this field,” said David Sutton, global technical director, Companion Animal Vaccines.



