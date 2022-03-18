Nominations Invited for 2022 WSAVA Awards

(07.02.2022) The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) has launched its annual search for veterinarians and veterinary team members who are going the extra mile to advance the care of companion animals with the launch of its 2022 Awards.

WSAVA

Nominations are invited in the following categories:

  • The WSAVA Award for Companion Animal Welfare. This Award is presented to a veterinarian or veterinary team member in recognition of their contribution to companion animal welfare at a local, regional or international level.
  • The WSAVA Future Leader Award. This Award, kindly supported by the Purina Institute, acknowledges the work of a veterinarian, gradua
    ted within the last ten years, who has contributed significantly to the betterment of companion animals, the veterinary profession and society at large.
  • The WSAVA Award for Global Meritorious Service. This is awarded to a veterinarian who, in the opinion of the judges, has contributed meritorious service to the veterinary profession in the broadest sense.
  • The WSAVA Award for Scientific Achievement. This Award is presented annually to an individual judged to have made a significant contribution to the field of small animal medicine.
  • In addition, the WSAVA One Health Committee selects the recipient of the WSAVA One Health Award, which recognizes exemplary service by an individual in promoting the global One Health concept, particularly in relation to the importance of small companion animals.

 
All WSAVA Award recipients receive free registration and support with travel to and accommodation at WSAVA World Congress, which, this year, takes place in Lima, Peru, from October 29-31.

During WSAVA Congress, they will be presented with an engraved plaque. Recipients of the Scientific Achievement, Companion Animal Welfare, Future Leader and One Health Awards will also be invited to give an Award Winner Lecture during the Congress.

An explanation of the nomination process can be found on the WSAVA website at wsava.org/about/awards. The deadline for nominations is March 18 2022.

Commenting on the launch of the Awards, the association’s President, Dr Siraya Chunekamrai said: “Our Awards recognize veterinary professionals from any background, generation or region of the world, who are creating positive change for companion animals and people.

“Every year, we are inspired afresh by the achievements and social impact of our Award recipients and they are a source of constant inspiration to our diverse and inclusive global veterinary community.Veterinary professionals have endured yet another year of additional pressures created by the global pandemic but we know that the dedication and commitment of our members will shine through yet again and we can’t wait to review nominations for the 2022 WSAVA Awards.”


Weitere Meldungen

Universität Oxford

Aus Afrika kommende Teichrohrsänger nutzen das Magnetfeld der Erde, um ihre Nester zu finden

Die von mehr als 17.500 Vögeln gesammelten Daten haben gezeigt, dass Zugvögel wie der Teichrohrsänger anhand einer einzigen geomagnetischen Koordinate aus Tausenden von Kilometern Entfernung zu einem lokalen Nistplatz zurückkehren können
Weiterlesen

European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD)

ABCD & Boehringer Ingelheim invite applications for the 2022 Young Scientist Award

The European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD) invites applications for the 2022 ABCD & Boehringer Ingelheim Award
Weiterlesen

Forschungsschiff SONNE; Bildquelle: Thomas Walter

Tiefsee-Leben: Erst ein Drittel bekannt

Senckenberg-Wissenschaftler*innen haben mit einem Team internationaler Forschender zwei Milliarden DNA-Sequenzen von 15 internationalen Tiefsee-Expeditionen ausgewertet
Weiterlesen

Ein Hundshai (Galeorhinus galeus) schwimmt davon, nachdem er mit einem Satellitensender bestückt und wieder in die Nordsee entlassen wurde; Bildquelle: C. Howe/H2Owe, Thünen-Institut/M. Schaber

Erstaunliche Wanderung der Hundshaie

Forschende des Thünen-Instituts können erstmals nachweisen, dass die heimische Haiart ihr Schwimmverhalten komplett verändert, wenn sie aus der flachen Nordsee um Helgoland in den offenen Ozean wandert – Studienergebnisse in Scientific Reports veröffentlicht
Weiterlesen

Schimpansen in freier Wildbahn; Bildquelle: Tobias Deschner_Ozouga Chimpanzee Project

Schimpansen verarzten offene Wunden mit Insekten

Schimpansen in freier Wildbahn wurden erstmalig dabei beobachtet, wie sie fliegende Insekten fangen und in ihre eigenen und die Wunden von anderen Gruppenmitgliedern auftragen
Weiterlesen

Meerechse auf der Insel Fernandina auf den Galapagos-Inseln; Bildquelle: Dr. Amy MacLeod

Meerechsen-Zählen auf Galápagos: Projekt „Iguanas from Above“ untersucht Lebensräume der Tiere

Ein Forscherteam der Universität Leipzig hat in den vergangenen Wochen auf den Galápagos-Inseln mit Drohnen Luftbilder von Meerechsen aufgenommen
Weiterlesen

David Levine und Denis J. Marcellin-Little

Kostenloses Small Animal Webinar: Advanced Coaptation for Companion Animals

VAHL Webinar mit David Levine und Denis J. Marcellin-Little am Dienstag, 8. Februar 2022, 16:30 Uhr (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Hydra, eine der Hauptarten in der Studie, kommt weltweit in vielen Seen und Flüssen vor, auch in der Alten Donau; Bildquelle: Daniel Martinez

Tierwelt: Bauteile des Erbguts seit 600 Millionen Jahren unverändert - Vielfalt der Arten entsteht durch Vermischung

Wissenschafter*innen der Universität Wien um Oleg Simakov und der University of California Berkeley haben die Chromosomen unterschiedlicher Tiergruppen verglichen und Erstaunliches festgestellt
Weiterlesen


Wissenschaft

08.02.
Aus Afrika kommende Teichrohrsänger nutzen das Magnetfeld der Erde, um ihre Nester zu finden
08.02.
ABCD & Boehringer Ingelheim invite applications for the 2022 Young Scientist Award
08.02.
Tiefsee-Leben: Erst ein Drittel bekannt
07.02.
Erstaunliche Wanderung der Hundshaie
07.02.
Schimpansen verarzten offene Wunden mit Insekten
04.02.
Meerechsen-Zählen auf Galápagos: Projekt „Iguanas from Above“ untersucht Lebensräume der Tiere
04.02.
Kostenloses Small Animal Webinar: Advanced Coaptation for Companion Animals
03.02.
Tierwelt: Bauteile des Erbguts seit 600 Millionen Jahren unverändert - Vielfalt der Arten entsteht durch Vermischung


Universitäten

02.02.
Seminar Veterinary Public Health 2022
31.01.
Mehr Tierwohl bei Wildtier-Narkosen
31.01.
Wie schädigt SARS-CoV-2 die Zellen der Atemwege?
27.01.
Schweinswale durch Munitionssprengungen verletzt
13.01.
Künstliche Intelligenz verbessert Krebsdiagnose deutlich
07.01.
Update zu Prophylaxe, Management und Therapie der felinen infektiösen Peritonitis
21.12.
Nach 8.000 eingeschickten Zecken beendet die Uni Hohenheim das Projekt Tropenzecken
20.12.
Doppelt hält besser: Inhibitoren zeigen Synergieeffekte im Kampf gegen AML


Neuerscheinungen

04.02.
Die Biologie der Hunde
26.01.
Vier gewinnt! vet
21.01.
Breed Predispositions to Dental and Oral Disease in Dogs
14.01.
Phytotherapie in der Pferdepraxis
07.01.
Das rationale Tier
27.12.
Die Eisenhuthummel
17.12.
Von singenden Mäusen und quietschenden Elefanten
09.12.
Bruce Weber. The Golden Retriever Photographic Society