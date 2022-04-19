Richard Casey ist the new Executive Director for World Small Animal Veterinary Association

(19.04.2022) Leadership advocate to accelerate progress in the delivery of the WSAVA’s goals

Veterinary leadership advocate, Richard Casey MBA has been appointed Executive Director of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) with a brief to accelerate its work to create a global community of veterinary peers and to advocate on issues of concern affecting companion animal veterinarians around the world.

Richard Casey has held senior leadership roles at UK-based veterinary charity Blue Cross, including the delivery of significant change management programmes, resulting in improved clinical, team and commercial performance.





Richard Casey



Before joining Blue Cross, he worked at another UK-based veterinary charity, PDSA. Prior to entering the veterinary sector, his career was focussed in human resources and leadership development for a range of blue-chip companies.

Mr Casey is also Senior Vice President of the Veterinary Management Group, which represents those in leadership and management roles in the veterinary profession in the UK.

During his presidency, from 2020-2022, he led the successful transformation of the association, despite his presidential term coinciding with the most serious stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK.

A regular speaker and writer on issues relating to veterinary leadership and management, Mr Casey holds an Executive MBA, a Postgraduate Certificate in Strategic Management and Leadership and is researching his Doctorate in Business Administration.

The WSAVA represents more than 200,000 veterinarians through its 115 member associations and works to support the companion animal veterinary profession globally and to enhance standards of clinical care for companion animals.

Its core activities include the development of WSAVA Global Guidelines in key areas of veterinary practice, together with lobbying on important issues affecting companion animal care worldwide. The WSAVA has recently announced new clinical committees in the areas of oncology and reproduction control.

It is also campaigning to reduce the inequities in terms of access to even basic veterinary medicines experienced by veterinarians in many regions of the world.

Commenting on his appointment, Richard Casey said: “When I first joined the veterinary world in the UK back in 2011, I was inspired by the energy, passion and sense of purpose ingrained in members of this unique community.

“Now, I’m even more inspired to see this same energy and passion in evidence at a global level. It shows that the veterinary sector truly is a global community - but it’s a community whose members face different challenges, depending on the region of the world in which they work. Many colleagues, for instance, struggle to gain access to continuing professional development – and even access to the essential drugs they need to treat their patients. This must change and the WSAVA is working hard to bring about this change”.

WSAVA President Dr Siraya Chunekamrai said: “Richard brings to us not only a deep understanding of the veterinary sector, but also of the key role of associations in facilitating positive change. In these turbulent times, the WSAVA’s role in supporting our profession globally and in raising standards of companion animal care has never been more important. We are delighted to welcome him and look forward to even more exciting times ahead.”





