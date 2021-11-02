Shaping the Future: Telemedicine: practice saver or ethical dilemma?

(02.11.2021) Experts to debate the impact of telemedicine on veterinary practice globally during WSAVA Congress 2021

A team of global experts will discuss the impact of telemedicine on veterinary practice during the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) 2021 Congress, which takes place online between November 13-15 2021.

Advances in technology have combined with the COVID-19 pandemic to accelerate the practice of what is commonly known as telemedicine although main speaker, Dr Jean Gauvin, will explain that this term is confusing because it actually encompasses a wide range of online activities.





Dr Jean Gauvin



During the session, he will discuss the opportunities – and the limitations – of telemedicine. He will also highlight the benefits it can offer, as well as the ethical issues that can arise from its use.

Dr Gauvin is Chair of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association’s (CVMA) Communications Advisory Group; Past President of the CVMA; Immediate Past President of the Association des Médecins Vétérinaire du Québec en pratique des petits animaux (AMVQ) and Chairman of the AMVQ’s governance committee.

In 2014, he drafted the first CVMA position statement on telemedicine and has a special interest in new technologies.

Dr Gauvin will be joined by an expert panel who will explore how telemedicine is currently being used in different regions of the world. They are:

Dr Manuel Sant’Ana, who represents the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE). He is a researcher in veterinary professional ethics and has been involved in developing telemedicine policies in Europe via FVE

Dr Derick Chibeu, WSAVA Member Representative for Kenya where he works as a general practitioner, Kenya. Kenya has recently introduced telemedicine guidelines

Dr Kaywalee Chatdarong, Past President and Advisory Board of the Veterinary Practitioner Association of Thailand. Dr Chatdarong initiated the legal framework for telemedicine with the Veterinary Council of Thailand with guidance from the Medical Council

Ms Jan Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of the College of Veterinarians of Ontario. She was instrumental in developing the telemedicine policy for Ontario and sat on the working group that developed telemedicine guidance for all jurisdictions in Canada.

The session will be followed by a Q&A.

Commenting, Dr Jean Gauvin said: “Telehealth and its different components are still in their early stages, but it is evolving rapidly. The goal of this session is to provide an overview the great opportunities it offers while confirming not also its limitations but also the ethical issues that can arise from its use.

By the end of the presentation and the panel discussion, veterinarians should be able to decide if implementing telemedicine/telehealth would be valuable for them and their clients.”

WSAVA Congress 2021 will focus on the work of the WSAVA’s Clinical Committees, with world-leading speakers highlighting the latest developments in key areas of companion animal practice, including nutrition, vaccination, pain management, oncology, professional wellness and One Health.

‘Shaping the Future’ is an annual lecture during World Congress which aims to examine an emerging issue in veterinary medicine from a global perspective.