WSAVA Calls for ‘Health-focused’ Breeding

(25.02.2022) The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) shares the concerns recently expressed by the Norwegian court regarding the breeding of English Bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.

It confirms its support for the efforts of Animal Protection Norway and the Norwegian Animal Welfare Act, which states that: ‘Breeding should promote traits that provide robust animals with good function and health.’

In a new Position Paper, WSAVA has called for a much greater focus on health screening of breeding animals and educating the public.







This should include encouraging them to ask breeders for veterinary documentation of pre-breeding health screening results on the parents of puppies and kittens before they buy them.

It urges that the selection of breeding dogs and cats should avoid extreme conformation that predisposes to disease and poor welfare.

The WSAVA’s response to the Court ruling has been led by its Hereditary Disease Committee (HDC), whose members include world-leading veterinary geneticists, with the support of the WSAVA’s Animal Wellness and Welfare Committee (AWWC).

The Chair of the HDC, Dr Jerold Bell DVM, a practicing veterinarian and Adjunct Professor of Genetics at the Tufts Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, Massachusetts, USA, explains: “We recognize the serious welfare issues that exist in relation to brachycephaly, as well as other extreme anatomy and hereditary diseases in dogs and all purposefully-bred animals. We believe that health-focused breeding and husbandry practices are the means to improve the health and welfare of these animals. This is effectively ‘health quality control.’

“The public’s affection for these popular breeds demands a greater focus on education around healthy breeding and welfare because altered public demand will encourage the breeding practices that produce healthier pets and, over time, create real change.”

Dr Bell added: “The WSAVA HDC and AWWC are already working on a number of educational initiatives for rollout later this year and we are keen to engage with other veterinary stakeholders on this issue to increase momentum and the pace of change.”

The new Position Paper supports an earlier WSAVA Position Paper, calling on veterinarians and breeders to ensure that criteria used for the selection of breeding animals include the ability to reproduce naturally and exclude anatomical characteristics that predispose to hereditary disease and poor welfare.



This Paper also urges breeders to utilize pre-breeding health screening to select animals that are likely to produce healthy offspring.

The WSAVA:

Prioritizes the breeding of animals that focuses on their health and welfare

Supports Animal Welfare Laws that reduce the suffering of animals and enhance their good welfare

Encourages kennel clubs and cat registries to adjust breed standards to address and avoid extreme conformation and disease predisposing anatomy

Encourages kennel clubs and cat registries to establish breeding guidelines that include breed-specific pre-breeding health screening to avoid genetic diseases, disease risk from exaggerated anatomical features, and monitoring of breed health

Encourages breeders to work with the veterinary profession to perform pre-breeding health examinations, to select healthy breeding dogs and cats, and to provide pet buyers with official documentation of health screening

Encourages future pet owners to consult with a veterinarian before buying a purposely bred dog or cat, to assess their health and the health of their parents.





Weitere Meldungen

Infotagung für Hundezüchterlnnen 2021 Am 10. Dezember 2021 findet ab 17:00 Uhr die Online-Hundezüchter-Tagung 2021 statt

Weiterlesen

Tier&Recht-Tag 2021: Vererbtes Leid - Wege aus der Qualzucht Am 2. Dezember 2021 lädt die Tierschutzombudsstelle Wien zum Online-Tier&Recht-Tag zum Status quo und zu rechtlichen Möglichkeiten gegen die Qualzucht

Weiterlesen

Online-Fortbildung Qualzucht: Aufgaben und Pflichten für Tierärzt/innen Die einseitige Zucht auf bestimmte körperliche Merkmale oder extreme Ausprägungen kann sich sehr nachteilig auf Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden der Nachkommenschaft auswirken (extreme Brachycephalie, Merle-Faktor u. a.)

Weiterlesen

Qualzucht Evidence Network QUEN der Tierärztekammer Berlin Wissenschaftsbasierte Datenbank präsentiert Gutachten, Quellen und Urteile zum Thema Qualzucht. ZZF trägt Fachwissen zur Aquaristik und Terraristik bei

Weiterlesen

Beurteilung von Qualzuchtausprägungen Die Bundestierärztekammer (BTK) stellt aktualisierte Entscheidungshilfen für Amtstierärzt:innen zur Verfügung

Weiterlesen

Die Genetik der Fellfarben beim Hund Dieses Fachbuch von Dr. Anna Laukner, Dr. Christoph Beitzinger und Dr. Petra Kühnlein umfasst alle Aspekte der vielfältigen Fellfarben beim Hund

Weiterlesen

Keine überzüchteten Tiere an Ausstellungen Das Bundesamt für Lebensmittelsicherheit und Veterinärwesen BLV hat in Fachinformationen die gesetzlichen Vorgaben für Veranstaltungen mit Heimtieren präzisiert

Weiterlesen

Kynologen-Kongress der SKG 2021: Epigenetik in der Hundezucht Am 2. Oktober 2021 veranstaltet die SKG Schweizerische Kynologische Gesellschaft den Kynologen-Kongress zum Thema "Epigenetik in der Hundezucht, hat sich durch die Resultate der Forschung etwas verändert?"

Weiterlesen



