WSAVA Webinar: Top Tips for Impactful Consultations

(14.09.2021) The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) is to host a free webinar to help veterinary professionals communicate more effectively with owners regarding their pet’s care.



Suzanne Roger The webinar will be led by Suzanne Rogers, Co-director of Human Behaviour Change for Animals and Dr Natasha Lee, Chair of the WSAVA’s Animal Wellness and Welfare Committee (AWWC).

Regularly cited as one of the key challenges faced by veterinarians and veterinary nurses, their ability to communicate clinical and welfare information effectively to clients is key to ensuring compliance.



Yet as levels of compliance continue to be a challenge, a better understanding is needed within the veterinary profession as to the best ways to communicate in order to encourage clients to take the steps necessary for their pet’s welfare and wellbeing.

Suzanne Rogers has a long career in human and animal behavior change, having worked as an international consultant in this area since 2011.



In 2016, she co-founded Human Behaviour Change for Animals, which supports organizations around the world to apply the science of human behavior change to improve outcomes for animals. The WSAVA’s AWWC works to promote advances in companion animal welfare on a global basis.

12.00 pm GMT, Thursday September 30 2021



Suzanne Rogers explains: “It’s very easy to make assumptions as to what a particular client may want or as to what motivates them – for example, that cost is the priority in selecting a treatment for their companion animal. This can lead to miscommunication and even damage relationships between the veterinary team and the client. It can also have a negative impact on compliance.

“During the webinar we will explore the factors that underpin client behavior and we will also provide practical tips and advice on handling difficult situations. We hope that the information we provide will help veterinarians and veterinary nurses to hold more successful consultations and to improve overall rates of compliance going forward.”

This webinar and subsequent live Q&A will be moderated by Dr Natasha Lee, Chair of the WSAVA AWWC, and a veterinarian from Malaysia with more than 14 years’ experience in animal welfare.