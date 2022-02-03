WSAVA Webinar: Creating a Culture of Belonging - a DEI Approach to Optimizing Team Performance in Veterinary Practice

(03.02.2022) The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) is to host a free webinar to explore the benefits of achieving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the veterinary workplace.

As veterinary professionals around the world face increased pressures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic on top of already challenging working conditions and staff shortages, retaining and motivating staff and enabling them to work at maximum effectiveness is key to the success of a veterinary clinic or business.

DEI supports the representation and participation of diverse groups of people, including those of different genders, races and ethnicities, religions, cultures, backgrounds, ages and sexual orientation. It also includes people with disabilities, including so-called ‘hidden disabilities’, which can include autism, chronic pain and learning difficulties, as well as mental health conditions.




1.00 pm GMT, Tuesday 22 February 2022

During the webinar, speakers will discuss the importance of ‘belonging’ and the role ‘workplace belonging’ plays in improving business or practice performance. They will then explore how organizations can enhance the performance of their staff by recognizing and embracing their differences – both seen and unseen.  They will also recommend practical steps that can be taken in veterinary businesses to ensure the creation of a DEI workplace.


Nienke Endenburg, PWG Chair

The Chair of the WSAVA’s Professional Wellness Group (PWG), clinical psychologist Dr Nienke Endenburg, will present during the webinar. Dr Endenburg teaches veterinary students at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands how to manage their own wellness during vet school and beyond.


Dr Debbie Stoewen

She will be joined by PWG member Dr Debbie Stoewen. Canada-based Dr Stoewen is qualified both as a veterinarian and a social worker, and has developed an evidence-based veterinary continuing education program called The Social Side of Practice, which covers areas including veterinary wellness, communication, teamwork, organizational culture, and leadership.


Dr Elli Kalemtzaki

The webinar will be moderated by PWG member Dr Elli Kalemtzaki, a veterinarian and Certified Professional Coach, who helps veterinary practitioners market their services, inspire their teams, and engage with customers.

Commenting on the webinar, Dr Stoewen said: “Cultivating a culture of belonging in the workplace is a journey, not a destination. It takes learning, commitment, patience, endurance, and tenacity. And it begins with you and your willingness to embrace the everyday actions you can take. The time is now.”

The work of the WSAVA Professional Wellness Group is kindly supported by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

To find our more or join the webinar click here!


 


Weitere Meldungen

Elli Kalemtzki ; Bildquelle: WSAVA

Psychische Gesundheit im globalen Rampenlicht: WSAVA stärkt ihre Professional Wellness Group

Drei neue Mitglieder haben sich der Professional Wellness Group (PWG) der World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) angeschlossen, um die Arbeit zur Verbesserung der Gesundheit und des Wohlbefindens aller Mitglieder des tierärztlichen Teams zu beschleunigen
Weiterlesen


