The Importance of Humane Management and Animal Welfare in Rabies Elimination Programs

(22.09.2020) WSAVA webinars to highlight the work of key stakeholders to prioritize welfare on World Rabies Day - September 28 at 08:00 AM and 12:00 PM UTC

The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) will bring together stakeholders and experts, including the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE); the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) and World Animal Protection to discuss the importance of humane management and animal welfare in the global fight against rabies to mark this year’s World Rabies Day, Monday September 28.





The webinars will explore the welfare, management and One Health issues to be considered when developing rabies control programs. They will also highlight the importance of collaboration between stakeholders to achieve the United Against Rabies (WHO, FAO, OIE, GARC)-led campaign to end human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030. ‘End Rabies: Collaborate, Vaccinate’ is the strapline for this year’s World Rabies Day.

In the first webinar, timed to suit veterinarians and animal health professionals in Asia and Oceania, speakers include Dr Matthew Stone, Deputy Director General, International Standards and Science at the OIE; Dr Sarah Jayme, GARC’s Asia Representative and Dr Natasha Lee, Vice Chair of the WSAVA’s Animal Wellness and Welfare Committee.



Dr Rey del Napoles from WSAVA member Philippine Animal Hospital Association will present a case study of its rabies control initiatives, followed by Dr Luuk Schoonman, Chief Technical Advisor, FAO in Indonesia, who will discuss its rabies programs in Bali. Following the webinar, Dr Jayme and Dr Lee will participate in a live Q&A.

Dr Stone will also participate in the second webinar, timed to suit veterinarians and animal health professionals in Europe, Africa and the Americas.



The other speakers include Dr Sarah Cleaveland, a member of the WSAVA’s One Health Committee, and Dr Melania Gamboa, advisor to World Animal Protection in Costa Rica. Dr Rauna Athingo from WSAVA member the Veterinary Association of Namibia, will present a case study of its recent rabies control programs. Dr Cleaveland and Dr Gamboa will participate in the live Q&A.

Dr Shane Ryan, WSAVA President, who will host the webinars, said: “In a year dominated by COVID-19, it’s easy to forget that rabies, a much-neglected disease, still kills more than 60,000 people a year, many of them children.

“We hope discussions during our webinars will help to share best practice, particularly in the important areas of humane management and welfare. We also hope that they will inspire veterinary professionals around the world to participate in initiatives to control the disease and give them a deeper understanding of the welfare and One Health issues involved.

“We thank our speakers and look forward to a lively Q&A at the end of each webinar.”

For further information on the webinars, click here!





Weitere Meldungen

Free WSAVA Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on your Patients and Staff - An Update for Veterinary Professionals The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) is to host a second free webinar for veterinarians globally on Tuesday September 15 to provide an update on COVID-19 as it relates to companion animals and address many frequently asked questions

Weiterlesen

Royal Canin Backs WSAVA Global Nutrition Committee Global pet nutrition company Royal Canin has partnered with the World Small Animal Veterinary Association to support the Global Nutrition Committee (GNC)

Weiterlesen

Upcoming Webinars on Evolving Science in Osteoarthritis (OA) and Innovative Therapies in Development to Treat OA Pain for Cats and Dogs Zoetis partners with World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) and its Global Pain Council (GPC) to provide important updates on osteoarthritis and potential new tools for OA pain management to veterinarians worldwide

Weiterlesen

WSAVA Academy: Small Mammals Tthe first of a three module WSAVA Course with Manfred und Claudia Hochleithner on Exotic Pets is now available

Weiterlesen

Webinar weiterhin abrufbar: COVID-19 and Companion Animals – What we know today Erfolgreiches Webinar für Tierärzte: Am 17. April hat die WSAVA mit Unterstützung des PURINA Institute ein kostenloses Webinar zu COVID-19 und Haustieren durchgeführt, an dem über 1.900 Tierärzte weltweit teilgenommen haben

Weiterlesen

Kostenloses WSAVA Webinar: COVID-19 and Companion Animals – What we know today Das PURINA Institut und die WSAVA möchten Sie herzlich zu einem Webinar zum Thema "COVID-19 und Haustiere" einladen. Das Webinar ist kostenlos und wird von der WSAVA mit Unterstützung des PURINA Institut durchgeführt

Weiterlesen

Companion Animal Clinician, Educator and Researcher to receive the 2019 WSAVA Scientific Achievement Award Dr Stephen DiBartola, Professor Emeritus at the Ohio State University, USA, is to receive the 2019 WSAVA Award for Scientific Achievement in recognition of his global contribution to small animal clinical practice, particularly in the areas of nephrology and acid-base disorders

Weiterlesen

Global Advocate of the Role of Veterinarians in Animal Welfare Recognized with WSAVA Award An American veterinarian, board-certified in both animal welfare and behavior, has been announced as the recipient of this year’s World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) Award for Companion Animal Welfare

Weiterlesen



