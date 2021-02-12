WSAVA Webinar to Highlight Strategies for Success in Promoting the Wellness of Veterinary Teams

(12.02.2021) In the face of growing concerns about veterinary wellness globally, the World Small Animal Veterinary Association’s (WSAVA’s) Professional Wellness Group is to host a free webinar, ‘Veterinary wellness - Strategies for success’.  

During the webinar, on Wednesday March 3, speakers including Canadian veterinarian Dr Sarah Boston and Dr Liz Barton, founder of Wellvet.co.uk in the UK, will discuss strategies for success and share top tips and practical advice. They will also participate in a live Q&A.

The webinar will be hosted by clinical psychologist Dr Nienke Endenburg, Chair of the WSAVA Professional Wellness Group. Dr Endenburg teaches veterinary students at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands how to manage their own wellness during vet school and beyond.

Nienke Endenburg, Professional Wellness Group Chair; Bildquelle: WSAVA
Nienke Endenburg, Professional Wellness Group Chair

Commenting, Dr Endenburg said: “Our speakers have some inspiring personal stories and great advice to share.  Whether you’re feeling great or in need of some help to get your life back into balance, you’ll find something positive from our webinar to make your professional and personal life more fulfilling.

“The veterinary profession can be tough but, by working together, we really can create positive change, both for ourselves and for those around us. It’s time to step up and take action.  Joining our webinar is a great way to start!”

For more information on the webinar, visit: https://wsava.org/news/events/wsava-webinar-veterinary-wellness/

The WSAVA Professional Wellness Group aims to support the health and well-being of all veterinary professionals through raising awareness and creating the tools and resources necessary to support veterinary teams. Its work is generously supported by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a Gold Partner of the WSAVA.

The WSAVA represents more than 200,000 veterinarians worldwide through its 113 member associations and works to enhance standards of clinical care for companion animals.  Its core activities include the development of WSAVA Global Guidelines in key areas of veterinary practice, including pain management, nutrition and vaccination, together with lobbying on important issues affecting companion animal care worldwide. WSAVA World Congress brings together globally respected experts to offer cutting edge thinking on all aspects of companion animal veterinary care. 



Claudia Reusch; Bildquelle: WSAVA

Siraya Chunekamrai Elected WSAVA President; Bildquelle: WSAVA

The Importance of Humane Management and Animal Welfare in Rabies Elimination Programs ; Bildquelle: WSAVA

Michael Lappin; Bildquelle: WSAVA

Thomas Brenten; Bildquelle: WSAVA

