Nominations for the Didier Carlotti Award

(21.01.2018) Nominations for the 2018 Didier-Noël Carlotti Award are now open. The Award recognises individuals who have provided 'exceptional services in the fields of inter-professional communication and/or continuing education.'

Companion animal veterinarians who are FECAVA members can be nominated by their colleagues or by their national associations until 15 March 2018.

Please send your nominations to the FECAVA Office.









