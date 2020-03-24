VAHL Award 2020

(24.03.2020) VAHL Award for outstanding research in the field of veterinary physical medicine, rehabilitation and sports medicine -

VAHL Award 2020 We proudly announce, that the first VAHL Award for outstanding research in the field of veterinary physical medicine, rehabilitation and sports medicine  - short version “VAHL Award” – is going to be presented during the welcome reception of the ECVSMR College Conference on August 21st, 2020 in Cambridge UK.

The VAHL Award is anually going to be awarded by the Veterinary Academy of Higher Learning (VAHL)

Purpose: Award for the best two abstracts, that are going to be submitted to the European College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation (ECVSMR www.ecvsmr.org)

Selected by: ECVSMR - Scientific Committee

Sections: Small animals AND Equines

Value: 250€ for each of the mentioned sections

Call for abstracts: meeting@ecvsmr.org

Notification of winner: The winners are going to be notified by the ECVSMR committee

May this award encourage and motivate (young) researchers to study the many aspects of this important field!



