MSD Animal Health Calls For World Rabies Day Awards Submissions

(02.06.2017) For the second consecutive year, MSD Animal Health will be recognizing individuals and organizations who work to prevent rabies in their communities through the World Rabies Day Awards.

These awards represent a partnership between Merck Animal Health and the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC), a nonprofit group dedicated to preventing human deaths from rabies and relieving the burden of rabies in other animal populations.

MSD Animal Health Most importantly, these awards will help raise global awareness for rabies champions in an effort to strengthen their support on an international level.

 “Rabies is responsible for an estimated 59,000 deaths each year,  many are children under the age of 15 and almost all of those deaths from dog bites,” states Alasdair King, director, Intergovernmental Veterinary Health, Merck Animal Health.

“We are proud to partner with GARC to recognize those who are working tirelessly to put an end to the spread of this disease, making communities safer for all.”

This year, eight awards will be presented to recipients around the world who are actively contributing to the prevention and control of rabies and are demonstrating an impact in their community.

Winners will receive US,200 (or resources of equal value). Nominations can be submitted until August 7th, 2017 at https://rabiesalliance.org/world-rabies-day/awards. Winners will be announced on September 28th, World Rabies Day.

To learn more about the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, visit https://rabiesalliance.org.



Artikel kommentieren

Weitere Meldungen

Schweiz

Neues Gesuchformular für Heimtiere aus Tollwut-Risikoländern

Das Gesuchformular für die (Wieder-)Einreise von Hunden, Katzen und Frettchen aus Tollwut-Risikoländern wurde komplett überarbeitet
Weiterlesen

Mit Staupe-Virus infizierte Zellen fusionieren mit nicht infizierten benachbarten Zellen. Eine Färbung mit Antikörpern gegen Staupevirus markiert die infizierten Zellen rot.; Bildquelle: PEI, Paul-Ehrlich-Institut

Rekombinante inaktivierte Tollwutviren mit Staupe-Glykoproteinen schützen gegen beide Erreger

Derzeit verfügbare Lebend-Impfstoffe gegen Staupe bei Tieren sind effektiv und enthalten abgeschwächte Impfviren. In sehr empfindlichen Tierarten können sie aber zu Erkrankungen führen
Weiterlesen

MERIAL unterstützt weltweiten Kampf gegen Tollwut

MERIAL unterstützt weltweiten Kampf gegen Tollwut

Am 28. September, dem Welt-Tollwut-Tag, möchte MERIAL gemeinsam mit Tierärzten, Tierhaltern, gemeinnützigen Organisationen und Gesundheitsbehörden weltweit auf die Bedrohung hinweisen, die Tollwut nach wie vor in vielen Ländern der Welt für Mensch und Tier darstellt
Weiterlesen

Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein kämpft gemeinsam mit Mission Rabies gegen die Tollwut

Arzneimittel- und andere Sachspenden unterstützen die Arbeit von Tierärzten zur Bekämpfung von Tollwut weltweit
Weiterlesen

Tollwutimpfung durch Tierärzte ohne Grenzen; Bildquelle: Willi Dolder/Tierärzte ohne Grenzen

Impfen für Afrika - Kenia meldet Erfolg

Royal Canin bittet auch 2015 um Unterstützung von „Tierärzte ohne Grenzen“
Weiterlesen

Kampf gegen den illegalen Welpenhandel; Bildquelle: Bundespolizei

Kampf gegen den illegalen Welpenhandel: Tollwut-Impfpflicht für Welpen, die nach Deutschland gebracht werden

Ab sofort dürfen Hundewelpen nur noch nach Deutschland gebracht werden, wenn sie einen dokumentierten Impfschutz gegen Tollwut haben.
Weiterlesen

Bundestierärztekammer

Zum Welttollwuttag weist die Bundestierärztekammer auf ein Impfprojekt in Kenia hin

Alljährlich am 28. September wird weltweit der Tollwuttag begangen. Auch die Bundestierärztekammer möchte auf diese gefährliche Zoonose hinweisen, denn sie stellt in großen Teilen der Erde immer noch eine ernstzunehmende Gefahr dar
Weiterlesen

Logo des Welt-Tollwut-Tages 2014

Zusammen gegen Tollwut – (k)eine vergessene Krankheit

„Zusammen gegen Tollwut - Together against Rabies“ lautet das diesjährige Motto des Welt-Tollwut-Tages am 28. September
Weiterlesen


Wissenschaft

05.06.
Chronobiologie: Pål Westermark und sein Team wollen die „innere Uhr“ von Nutztieren erforschen
05.06.
Erste Gen-Analyse für Haselmaus-Losung
01.06.
Künstliches Licht beeinflusst migrierende Fledermäuse Die Entscheidung liegt auch bei Ihnen!
31.05.
Das Fischen der Großen hat genetische Konsequenzen
31.05.
Helmholtz-Institut für Funktionelle Marine Biodiversität offiziell gegründet
30.05.
Geckos kommunizieren überraschend flexibel
30.05.
Konstanzer Biologen ermitteln die Regeln, mit denen Paviane ihre Gruppenbewegung koordinieren
29.05.
Ein frischer Blick auf die Evolution des Pferdes


Universitäten

02.06.
Am 10. Juni 2017 ist Tag der offenen Tür der Vetmeduni Vienna
01.06.
Pferde kauen ähnlich wie Wiederkäuer
30.05.
Virologe Guus Frank Rimmelzwaan erhält höchstdotierten internationalen Forschungspreis Deutschlands
24.05.
Siebenschläfer: Kein Gebietswechsel für mehr Bucheckern, lieber sesshaft und gut versorgt
18.05.
Ergebnis der ÖH-Wahl 2017 an der Vetmeduni Vienna
16.05.
Kakadus passen auf ihre Werkzeuge auf
16.05.
Labvolution mit Biotechnica: TiHo-Forscher zeigen, wie Zucker Immunantworten verändern können
15.05.
Scheren von Alpakas notwendig, aber auch Stressfaktor


Neuerscheinungen

02.06.
Handbuch Pferdeverhalten
26.05.
Tiergestützte Intervention mit landwirtschaftlichen Nutztieren
18.05.
Sportphysiotherapie für Hunde
10.05.
Wildschäden in der Landwirtschaft
04.05.
Tierakupunktur: Unpaarige Leitbahnen/Sondermeridiane
27.04.
Phänotypisierung - vom Schein zum Sein
20.04.
Afrikanische Weissbauchigel (Atelerix Albiventris)
13.04.
Anatomie verstehen - Pferde gesundheitsfördernd reiten





[X]
Hinweis zur Nutzung von Cookies

Diese Website nutzt Cookies zur Bereitstellung von personalisierten Inhalten, Anzeigen, Inhalten von sozialen Medien und zur Analyse des Benutzerverhaltens. Die mit Hilfe von Cookies gewonnenen Daten werden von uns selbst sowie von uns beauftragten Partnern in den Bereichen soziale Medien, Online-Werbung und Website-Analyse genutzt. Durch den Besuch unserer Website erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen.

Mit der weiteren Nutzung dieser Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. Mehr erfahren...