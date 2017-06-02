MSD Animal Health Calls For World Rabies Day Awards Submissions

(02.06.2017) For the second consecutive year, MSD Animal Health will be recognizing individuals and organizations who work to prevent rabies in their communities through the World Rabies Day Awards.

These awards represent a partnership between Merck Animal Health and the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC), a nonprofit group dedicated to preventing human deaths from rabies and relieving the burden of rabies in other animal populations.



Most importantly, these awards will help raise global awareness for rabies champions in an effort to strengthen their support on an international level.

“Rabies is responsible for an estimated 59,000 deaths each year, many are children under the age of 15 and almost all of those deaths from dog bites,” states Alasdair King, director, Intergovernmental Veterinary Health, Merck Animal Health.



“We are proud to partner with GARC to recognize those who are working tirelessly to put an end to the spread of this disease, making communities safer for all.”

This year, eight awards will be presented to recipients around the world who are actively contributing to the prevention and control of rabies and are demonstrating an impact in their community.

Winners will receive US,200 (or resources of equal value). Nominations can be submitted until August 7th, 2017 at https://rabiesalliance.org/world-rabies-day/awards. Winners will be announced on September 28th, World Rabies Day.

To learn more about the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, visit https://rabiesalliance.org.











