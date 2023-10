International Dog Breeders Day Online 2023

(05.10.2023) On 14. October 2023, the genetics department of Laboklin, cordially invites veterinarians and breeders to the 1st International Breeders Day.





An exclusive programme on genetics, coat colours, hormones and many other interesting topics awaits you!

You don´t have time that day? We offer you to watch the International Breeder Day as a recording afterwards.

The access link to the recording will be sent you by e-mail within 5 days after the event and will be available for 3 weeks. You will also receive a certificate of attendance after you have watched the recording.

08.25 Greeting08.30 - 09.10 Genetics in dog breeding-possibilities and limitations09.10 - 10.00 Fur gone? Hormone disorders with consequences10.00 - 10.15 Break10.15 - 11.15 Black, white, and everything in between - Coat colour genetics for dogs11.15 - 12.00 Diversity check - population genetics for litter planning12.00 - 12.30 Break12.30 - 13.15 Hereditary and other urinary stones; Focus on cystinuria13.15 - 14.00 Canine infectious respiratory disease (CIRD)14.00 Take home message