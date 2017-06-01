The First International King Cobra Symposium 2017

(01.06.2017) From the 6th to 7th of October 2017, Herpetofauna Foundation Netherlands in collaboration with Edupet Education, will organize the very first of its kind, international symposium on one of the most venomous snakes on earth.

Some of the most revered experts will come together at the Van der Valk Hotel in Veenendaal, the Netherlands, to share their knowledge and experience about the most venomous snake in the world to raise awareness and raise funds for its conservation.

The King Cobra is truly a remarkable animal, the biggest venomous snake on earth. This majestic species is revered and feared throughout its range.

First International King Cobra Symposium 2017

The natural habitat of these animals is feeling the pressure from human development, climate change and pollution , making life for the king more and more challenging. Many of them are also killed out of fear, leading to the decline of the species. Current statistics of how many there are left in the wild are unknown, but researchers are noticing a declining population trend for this regal snake.

The king is an important snake species for the overall balance in nature. Recent studies also concluded that the Kings’ venom is medically important and can be used as a powerful painkiller (among other things).

A lot of work needs to be done as well as research about its behaviour and venom to help protect it.

Protection of this species will also help protect their natural habitat and all other species that depend on it. The King is therefore a “flagship” species for conservation and habitat protection in its Asia.

The very first International King Cobra Symposium will feature the biggest experts, herpetologists, toxicologists and biologists from all over the world to talk about the important issues in King Cobra biology and conservation and aims to ignite cooperation of all parties as well as raise funds towards the preservation of the superior species of serpents.

Speakers such as Romulus Whitaker, Joe Wasilewski, Dr Brian Grieg Fry, Dr Matt Goode are among some of the names that make up our revered speaker list.

Never before has such a prestigious line up come together to make an important step in furthering research and protection of one of the most iconic snakes in the world.

Apart from exhibitions from reptile and conservation related establishments, there will be talks on King Cobra conservation, research in its natural behaviour and toxicology will be topics discussed in the symposium as well as presentations about the latest scientific breakthroughs in cobra research and venom evolutionary development. Participants are encouraged to play an active role in the symposium by joining the Question and Answer sessions.

This symposium will be a must for all that enjoy nature and wildlife.

We look forward to welcoming you at The First International King Cobra Symposium 2017 at Hotel Van der Valk, Veenendaal in October 2017.

For more information on speakers, the programme and ticketing rates, visit www.kingcobrasymposium.com



Artikel kommentieren

Weitere Meldungen

Aufnahme eines lebenden Exemplars der Art Bitis harenna sp. nov. In den Harenna Wäldern des Bale Mountains National Park im Oktober 2013; Bildquelle: Evan R. Buechley

Nach drei Jahrzehnten bestätigt: neue äthiopische Giftschlangenart aus Puffottern-Verwandtschaft

Nach 30 Jahren klärte sich jetzt endlich der Status einer neuen, spektakulären Giftschlangenart, die 1986 das erste Mal mit nur einem Exemplar bekannt wurde
Weiterlesen

Die ungiftige Milchnatter imitiert das Aussehen der hochgiftigen Korallenotter; Bildquelle: ZZF/Juergen Hoch

ZZF fordert Sachkundenachweis für Halter von Gifttieren

Auf einigen gewerblichen Tierbörsen und im Internet werden laut Angaben des Zentralverbandes Zoologischer Fachbetriebe e.V. (ZZF) giftige Tierarten an Privatleute verkauft. Der Berufsverband der Heimtierbranche warnt vor der unbedachten Anschaffung von Gifttieren
Weiterlesen

Zahn einer giftigen Natternart (Bothryum lentiginosum); Bildquelle: Bruce A. Young, University of Massachusetts

Giftige Tränen - Die Biophysik des Schlangenbisses

Schlangen injizieren ihr Gift durch einen hohlen Giftzahn in ihr Opfer – glauben die meisten Menschen. Doch die meisten Schlangen und viele andere giftige Reptilien haben gar keinen hohlen Zahn
Weiterlesen

Giftschlangen in Österreich

Giftschlangen in Österreich

Angst vor Schlangen ist weit verbreitet - doch Bissverletzungen sind eher selten. Dennoch werden in Österreich jährlich etwa 40 Menschen nach einem Schlangenbiss stationär behandelt
Weiterlesen


Wissenschaft

01.06.
Künstliches Licht beeinflusst migrierende Fledermäuse Die Entscheidung liegt auch bei Ihnen!
31.05.
Das Fischen der Großen hat genetische Konsequenzen
31.05.
Helmholtz-Institut für Funktionelle Marine Biodiversität offiziell gegründet
30.05.
Geckos kommunizieren überraschend flexibel
30.05.
Konstanzer Biologen ermitteln die Regeln, mit denen Paviane ihre Gruppenbewegung koordinieren
29.05.
Ein frischer Blick auf die Evolution des Pferdes
26.05.
Kluge Honigbienen: Lern-Gene bewirken Anpassung an lokale Umweltbedingungen
25.05.
Soziale Absicherungsstrategien unter Vampirfledermäusen


Universitäten

02.06.
Am 10. Juni 2017 ist Tag der offenen Tür der Vetmeduni Vienna
01.06.
Pferde kauen ähnlich wie Wiederkäuer
30.05.
Virologe Guus Frank Rimmelzwaan erhält höchstdotierten internationalen Forschungspreis Deutschlands
24.05.
Siebenschläfer: Kein Gebietswechsel für mehr Bucheckern, lieber sesshaft und gut versorgt
18.05.
Ergebnis der ÖH-Wahl 2017 an der Vetmeduni Vienna
16.05.
Kakadus passen auf ihre Werkzeuge auf
16.05.
Labvolution mit Biotechnica: TiHo-Forscher zeigen, wie Zucker Immunantworten verändern können
15.05.
Scheren von Alpakas notwendig, aber auch Stressfaktor


Neuerscheinungen

02.06.
Handbuch Pferdeverhalten
26.05.
Tiergestützte Intervention mit landwirtschaftlichen Nutztieren
18.05.
Sportphysiotherapie für Hunde
10.05.
Wildschäden in der Landwirtschaft
04.05.
Tierakupunktur: Unpaarige Leitbahnen/Sondermeridiane
27.04.
Phänotypisierung - vom Schein zum Sein
20.04.
Afrikanische Weissbauchigel (Atelerix Albiventris)
13.04.
Anatomie verstehen - Pferde gesundheitsfördernd reiten





[X]
Hinweis zur Nutzung von Cookies

Diese Website nutzt Cookies zur Bereitstellung von personalisierten Inhalten, Anzeigen, Inhalten von sozialen Medien und zur Analyse des Benutzerverhaltens. Die mit Hilfe von Cookies gewonnenen Daten werden von uns selbst sowie von uns beauftragten Partnern in den Bereichen soziale Medien, Online-Werbung und Website-Analyse genutzt. Durch den Besuch unserer Website erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen.

Mit der weiteren Nutzung dieser Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. Mehr erfahren...