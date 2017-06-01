The First International King Cobra Symposium 2017

(01.06.2017) From the 6th to 7th of October 2017, Herpetofauna Foundation Netherlands in collaboration with Edupet Education, will organize the very first of its kind, international symposium on one of the most venomous snakes on earth.

Some of the most revered experts will come together at the Van der Valk Hotel in Veenendaal, the Netherlands, to share their knowledge and experience about the most venomous snake in the world to raise awareness and raise funds for its conservation.

The King Cobra is truly a remarkable animal, the biggest venomous snake on earth. This majestic species is revered and feared throughout its range.





The natural habitat of these animals is feeling the pressure from human development, climate change and pollution , making life for the king more and more challenging. Many of them are also killed out of fear, leading to the decline of the species. Current statistics of how many there are left in the wild are unknown, but researchers are noticing a declining population trend for this regal snake.

The king is an important snake species for the overall balance in nature. Recent studies also concluded that the Kings’ venom is medically important and can be used as a powerful painkiller (among other things).

A lot of work needs to be done as well as research about its behaviour and venom to help protect it.

Protection of this species will also help protect their natural habitat and all other species that depend on it. The King is therefore a “flagship” species for conservation and habitat protection in its Asia.

The very first International King Cobra Symposium will feature the biggest experts, herpetologists, toxicologists and biologists from all over the world to talk about the important issues in King Cobra biology and conservation and aims to ignite cooperation of all parties as well as raise funds towards the preservation of the superior species of serpents.



Speakers such as Romulus Whitaker, Joe Wasilewski, Dr Brian Grieg Fry, Dr Matt Goode are among some of the names that make up our revered speaker list.



Never before has such a prestigious line up come together to make an important step in furthering research and protection of one of the most iconic snakes in the world.

Apart from exhibitions from reptile and conservation related establishments, there will be talks on King Cobra conservation, research in its natural behaviour and toxicology will be topics discussed in the symposium as well as presentations about the latest scientific breakthroughs in cobra research and venom evolutionary development. Participants are encouraged to play an active role in the symposium by joining the Question and Answer sessions.

This symposium will be a must for all that enjoy nature and wildlife.

We look forward to welcoming you at The First International King Cobra Symposium 2017 at Hotel Van der Valk, Veenendaal in October 2017.

For more information on speakers, the programme and ticketing rates, visit www.kingcobrasymposium.com









