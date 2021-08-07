World-class veterinary care on offer for Tokyo 2020 equine athletes

(07.08.2021) The state-of-the-art Veterinary Clinic at Baji Koen Equestrian Park, specially built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is fully equipped to ensure that all onsite equine athletes have access to world-class veterinary facilities.

The Japan Racing Association (JRA), owner of the Baji Koen facility, has invested in a complete refurbishment of the entire venue used for the Olympic equestrian events in 1964. This includes construction of the brand new Veterinary Clinic and stables, providing an unprecedented post-Games legacy for both the racing and equestrian sport community in Japan.



Veterinary Clinic at Baji Koen Equestrian Park



Staffed with a mix of domestic and international world leading professionals specialised in advanced veterinary medicine, the Clinic offers both routine and emergency services, treatment boxes for use by team veterinarians and physiotherapists, a clinical pathology laboratory for blood count and biochemistry analysis, a fully stocked pharmacy, radiography and ultrasound scanning, and – if needed – ultramodern hi-tech surgery facilities.



Veterinary Clinic at Baji Koen Equestrian Park



A veterinary ambulance service is accessible around the clock and emergency veterinary clinical services are available 24/7.

Stringent biosecurity measures to prevent any possible contamination are in place across the entire Equestrian venue, and are at an even higher level for all veterinary facilities, including the horse ambulances.



Veterinary Clinic at Baji Koen Equestrian Park



"In 2016 the JRA demolished the former veterinary clinic here at Baji Koen and built these fabulous facilities so that we can provide optimal care for the Olympic and Paralympic horses during the Games. And it has a double benefit as a great investment for the future”, said Tokyo 2020 Veterinary Service Manager Dr Hiroko Aida, who is also a leading veterinarian at the JRA. “The veterinary surgeons we have onsite are some of the best in the world and it is a real honour to be a part of this team."



Veterinary Clinic at Baji Koen Equestrian Park



Sea Forest Veterinary Clinic

A second Veterinary Clinic has been set up onsite at Sea Forest Cross Country Course (SFC). This temporary facility is in place especially for the cross country, the second of three tests in the Equestrian Eventing discipline at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The SFC Veterinary Clinic will be fully operational throughout the stay of the Eventing horses at Sea Forest from the night of 31 July to post-competition on 1 August.



Veterinary Clinic at Baji Koen Equestrian Park







Weitere Meldungen

Biogal-Galed Labs Announces the Launch of Canine VacciCheck in Japan Canine VacciCheck® is a novel "in house" kit intended to evaluate the amount of antibodies present for the core vaccines

Weiterlesen

Forscherteam enttarnt verborgene Laubfrosch-Arten rund um das Japanische Meer Bislang galt der rund um das Japanische Meer weit verbreitete asiatische Laubfrosch Hyla japonica als eine auch auf der gesamten japanischen Inselwelt vorkommende Art

Weiterlesen

EFSA und Japanische Kommission für Lebensmittelsicherheit stärken Zusammenarbeit Die EFSA und die Kommission für Lebensmittelsicherheit Japans haben ihre Kooperationsvereinbarung vor dem Hintergrund ihrer fruchtbaren Arbeitsbeziehungen der vergangenen Jahre erneuert

Weiterlesen

Fischotter „Tirol“ überlebte Tsunami in Fukushima! Der Tsunami zerstörte das Großaquarium von Fukushima vollständig, der Fischotter aus dem Alpenzoo Innsbruck überlebte unbeschadet

Weiterlesen

Keine Gefahr durch kontaminierten Fisch für deutsche Verbraucher erwartet Der Unglücksreaktor im japanischen Fukushima hält die Welt weiter in Atem. Während die Ingenieure vor Ort die Anlage Stück für Stück sichern, laufen erste Messungen auch aus dem marinen Bereich ein

Weiterlesen

Radioaktive Kontamination von Fischen in Japan In den letzten Stunden haben sich an der Situation im japanischen Kernkraftwerk Fukushima keine relevanten Änderungen ergeben

Weiterlesen



