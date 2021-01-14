ANIMAL TECH 2021 postponed

(14.01.2021) ANIMAL TECH, the National Show of Livestock and the National Hunting Exhibition will be postponed to 27-30 June 2021.

Both events thus return to their previous two-year periodicity and rotation of industry-oriented trade fairs for crop production and forestry in even years, and trade fairs for animal production in odd years.

ANIMAL TECH "We can see the interest of Czech and foreign companies in presenting themselves at specialised expo events. Even the persistent unfavourable situation has not changed this. Video conferencing and online environment will never replace trade fairs, because humans are social beings and need personal interaction when buying capital goods such as agricultural machinery. TECHAGRO was supposed to be held in a reduced form concurrently with the National Show of Livestock and the ANIMAL TECH expo. Exhibitors value highly their customers and want to offer them a presentation. However, after assessing the current situation, we came to the conclusion that it would be better to organise a full-feature TECHAGRO in April next year, which is its traditional date of holding. We believe that in a few months we will get back to normal life, which will allow us to prepare the expo the way we are used to for 2022," stated Jiří Kuliš, CEO of Trade Fairs Brno.

"We greatly appreciate the constructive talks we held with the representatives of the Association of Importers and the Association of Manufacturers of Agricultural Machinery. We believe that the situation will already allow the organisation of the National Show of Livestock and the ANIMAL TECH breeding technology fair in June this year. We will give exhibitors of other agricultural equipment the opportunity to take part in this event in an unconventional way, so that they can present their innovations already this year," says Jan Kuběna, Business Director of the expo.

"After several postponements and quests for new formats or shapes, we finally came to the joint decision not to organise any restricted provisional events at any cost and to organise another full-feature event on its regular date, meeting all the standards we have reached together as the Association of Importers and BVV over the years. At the same time, we remain optimistic and believe that customers will appreciate this attitude and all our efforts to hold the expo and will not forget us during this in fact four-year break, and together we will be able to launch a new, perhaps already really new era," comments Tomáš Kvapil, Chair of the Association of Importers of Agricultural Machinery on the outcome of the talks.

Dušan Benža, Director of the Secretariat of the A.ZeT Association of Agricultural and Forestry Equipment, further commented on the situation: “At present, the agreed solution seems to us to be the only feasible one. Things none of us could have imagined a year ago became reality. Even if we prepared the most beautiful expositions for this April and were ready to welcome visitors, anti-epidemic measures and business partners' fears of travelling and congregating in one place would not allow us to organise a dignified expo event. If the situation is more favourable later on, some of our manufacturers will be happy to exhibit their machines at ANIMAL TECH in June, in order to finally present their innovations to the professional public and at the same time support the organisers of expo events in this period that is literally disastrous for them. We are all looking forward to the regular season of TECHAGRO on the traditional springtime date in 2022."

The above decision reflects the current situation and the anticipated lifting of the anti-epidemic measures in the middle of this year.



Weitere Meldungen

Bayerisch-tschechisches Forschungsprojekt; Bildquelle: Matthias Mickert

Bayerisch-tschechisches Forschungsprojekt trägt zum Schutz der Bienen bei

Bayerisch-Tschechische Hochschulagentur fördert Entwicklung von Testsystemen, mit denen Bienenkrankheiten frühzeitig erkannt werden können
Weiterlesen

ANIMAL TECH

ANIMAL TECH 2019 mit dem Mitteleuropäischen Veterinärkongress in Brünn

Die Internationale Messe für Tierhaltung ANIMAL TECH und die Nationale Ausstellung für Tierzucht auf dem Brünner Messegelände finden 2019 vom Sonntag, dem 12.5. bis Mittwoch, den 15.5. statt
Weiterlesen

Caitríona Fenton

Gesundheitsgefahren und -lösungen für die nachhaltige Tierproduktion in Europa

PROHEALTH, das größte von der Europäischen Kommission finanzierte Forschungsprojekt über Viehwirtschaft, hat die häufigsten und kostspieligsten Gesundheitsgefahren identifiziert sowie mögliche Lösungen für eine nachhaltige Tierproduktion aufgezeigt
Weiterlesen

LABOKLIN

Mehr Wissen über onkologische Versorgung - Kongress in Brünn

LABOKLIN unterstützt vom 5. bis 6. Mai 2018 den Kongress "Grundlagen der onkologischen Versorgung" in Brünn (CZ)
Weiterlesen

ANIMAL TECH und Nationale Tierzuchtausstellung

ANIMAL TECH und Nationale Tierzuchtausstellung wenden sich an Fachleute aus der Tierproduktion

Vom 11. bis 14. 5. 2017 findet auf dem Brünner Messegelände die Nationale Ausstellung für Tierzucht statt, gemeinsam mit der ersten Auflage der Internationalen Messe für Tierhaltung ANIMAL TECH
Weiterlesen

Luchs; Bildquelle: Norbert Wimmer / NP Bayerischer Wald

Wilderei bedroht Luchsvorkommen: Studie untersucht Verbreitung von Luchsen in Ostbayern

Europas größte Raubkatze ist wieder im deutsch-tschechischen Grenzgebiet beheimatet. Allerdings leben die Luchse fast ausschließlich in den zwei benachbarten Nationalparks Bayerischer Wald und Šumava (Tschechien)
Weiterlesen

VetPD - Veterinary Professional Development

Ultrasonography of the Equine Distal Limb - Lectures & Practical Sessions

This course on Friday 10. May, 2013 has been developed to provide delegates with the theoretical knowledge and the practical skills of distal limb ultrasound image acquisition and interpretation
Weiterlesen

University of Veterinary and Pharmaceutical Sciences Brno

CAZWV Veterinary Dentistry Conference Exotic Pets

Friday 4th to Sunday 6th May 2007 in Brno, Czech Republic
Weiterlesen


Wissenschaft

14.01.
Spektakulärer Fossilfund: 150 Millionen Jahre alter Urzeithai war einer der größten seiner Zeit
14.01.
Zwei neue Nördliche Breitmaulnashorn-Embryos über Weihnachten erzeugt
13.01.
Anpassung an Klimawandel: Fledermäuse versetzen Körper bei Hitze in eine Art Mini-Winterschlaf
13.01.
Hochrangige Männchen haben bei Hyänenweibchen bessere Chancen, weil sie weniger "gestresst" sind als rangniedrige Männchen
11.01.
Neon-grünes Leuchten bei Gecko unter UV-Licht – neuer Fluoreszenzmechanismus bei Landwirbeltieren entdeckt
08.01.
Der große Lauschangriff - wie und was hören Fledermäuse?
07.01.
Die außergewöhnliche Entwicklung von Schnabeltier, Emu und Ente
07.01.
Biodiversitäts-Kollaps im östlichen Mittelmeer


Universitäten

14.01.
Universitätslehrgang zum Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner (CCRP) 2021
12.01.
Kegelrobben fressen Seehunde, Schweinswale – und ihre Artgenossen
08.01.
Countdown zu 100 Jahre Tiermedizin Leipzig
27.12.
Stellenangebot: Fellow an der klinischen Abteilung für Kleintierchirurgie
23.12.
Lebendimpfstoff schützt Katzen vor Übertragung von Toxoplasma gondii
21.12.
Boehringer Ingelheim übergibt Forschungszentrum für Tiergesundheit in Hannover an Stiftung Tierärztliche Hochschule Hannover
14.12.
Zum Singen motiviert – die Rolle des sexuellen Primings bei Mäusen
10.12.
Mentor von TiHo-Professorin Gisa Gerold erhält den Nobelpreis


Neuerscheinungen

14.01.
Phytotherapie in der Tiermedizin
05.01.
BSAVA Manual of Reptiles
28.12.
Futtermittelallergien beim Hund
14.12.
Rechtssicherheit in der Tierarztpraxis
07.12.
Zweiter europäischer Brutvogelatlas ist erschienen
04.12.
Mamas letzte Umarmung
26.11.
Dogs. Photographs 1941–1991
17.11.
Revolution im Stall. Landwirtschaftliche Tierhaltung in Deutschland 1945-1990