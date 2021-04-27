ANIMAL TECH and the National Livestock Exhibition moved to September 2021

(27.04.2021) The International Fair for Animal Production ANIMAL TECH and the National Livestock Exhibition will take place from 5 to 8 September 2021. In the light of current developments, the management of Veletrhy Brno, in cooperation with professional associations, have decided to move the event to a new date in September.

ANIMAL TECH "We believe that in the second half of the year, there will be an increase in collective immunity as a result of vaccination and testing, and thus a gradual return to normal life. We expect that the introduction of Covid passports and smart applications proving immunity will enable the holding of business events with the participation of a larger number of people. The change of date increases the possibility of organizing both events," said Jiří Kuliš, General Director of Trade Fairs Brno.

"The international participation of exhibitors and visitors is also essential for the National Livestock Exhibition and ANIMAL TECH. Experts and traders from more than 20 countries, to which live animals are exported, come to this livestock exhibition. Together with our partners, we are considering the presentation of selected food industries at the ANIMAL TECH trade fair for animal production,” adds Lucie Vymazalová, director of the ANIMAL TECH trade fair.

The ANIMAL TECH trade fair will newly include a possibility of presenting machines and technologies for the dairy and meat industries and another nomenclature of canceled food trade fairs with the aim of creating an opportunity for the presentation of exhibitors this year.

"ČMSCH, a.s., as a co-organizer of the National Livestock Exhibition, understands and supports the decision of the participating breeders' associations and the company Veletrhy Brno in moving the event to a date in September. We believe that the conditions at the beginning of autumn the conditions will enable the holding of the International Fair ANIMAL TECH and NVHZ fairs in the scope and quality to which the participants are accustomed," adds Josef Kučera, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Czech-Moravian Breeders' Society.

The loss of personal contacts during the pandemic confirmed that trade fairs are an indispensable business presentation for companies. We are pleased with the current interest of exhibitors, visitors and other professional partners in the ANIMAL TECH trade fair and the National Livestock Exhibition.



Weitere Meldungen

ANIMAL TECH

ANIMAL TECH 2021 postponed

ANIMAL TECH, the National Show of Livestock and the National Hunting Exhibition will be postponed to 27-30 June 2021
Weiterlesen

Bayerisch-tschechisches Forschungsprojekt; Bildquelle: Matthias Mickert

Bayerisch-tschechisches Forschungsprojekt trägt zum Schutz der Bienen bei

Bayerisch-Tschechische Hochschulagentur fördert Entwicklung von Testsystemen, mit denen Bienenkrankheiten frühzeitig erkannt werden können
Weiterlesen

ANIMAL TECH

ANIMAL TECH 2019 mit dem Mitteleuropäischen Veterinärkongress in Brünn

Die Internationale Messe für Tierhaltung ANIMAL TECH und die Nationale Ausstellung für Tierzucht auf dem Brünner Messegelände finden 2019 vom Sonntag, dem 12.5. bis Mittwoch, den 15.5. statt
Weiterlesen

Caitríona Fenton

Gesundheitsgefahren und -lösungen für die nachhaltige Tierproduktion in Europa

PROHEALTH, das größte von der Europäischen Kommission finanzierte Forschungsprojekt über Viehwirtschaft, hat die häufigsten und kostspieligsten Gesundheitsgefahren identifiziert sowie mögliche Lösungen für eine nachhaltige Tierproduktion aufgezeigt
Weiterlesen

LABOKLIN

Mehr Wissen über onkologische Versorgung - Kongress in Brünn

LABOKLIN unterstützt vom 5. bis 6. Mai 2018 den Kongress "Grundlagen der onkologischen Versorgung" in Brünn (CZ)
Weiterlesen

ANIMAL TECH und Nationale Tierzuchtausstellung

ANIMAL TECH und Nationale Tierzuchtausstellung wenden sich an Fachleute aus der Tierproduktion

Vom 11. bis 14. 5. 2017 findet auf dem Brünner Messegelände die Nationale Ausstellung für Tierzucht statt, gemeinsam mit der ersten Auflage der Internationalen Messe für Tierhaltung ANIMAL TECH
Weiterlesen

Luchs; Bildquelle: Norbert Wimmer / NP Bayerischer Wald

Wilderei bedroht Luchsvorkommen: Studie untersucht Verbreitung von Luchsen in Ostbayern

Europas größte Raubkatze ist wieder im deutsch-tschechischen Grenzgebiet beheimatet. Allerdings leben die Luchse fast ausschließlich in den zwei benachbarten Nationalparks Bayerischer Wald und Šumava (Tschechien)
Weiterlesen

VetPD - Veterinary Professional Development

Ultrasonography of the Equine Distal Limb - Lectures & Practical Sessions

This course on Friday 10. May, 2013 has been developed to provide delegates with the theoretical knowledge and the practical skills of distal limb ultrasound image acquisition and interpretation
Weiterlesen


Wissenschaft

27.04.
Verlust der Tierwelt in tropischen Wäldern bedroht UN-Ziele für nachhaltige Entwicklung
26.04.
Gläserner Fisch ohne Schädeldach
26.04.
Massensterben, Sumpfwälder und fliegende Fische von Lunz
26.04.
New Resources from the WSAVA’s Global Nutrition Committee: Raw Meat Based Diets
23.04.
Erstbeschreibung neuer Krakenart ohne Skalpell
23.04.
Kostenloses Webinar: 3 Steps to Success
23.04.
#JUST4VETS: Akute Nierenerkrankung bei Hunden - Krankheitsverlauf und Intervention
22.04.
Siebenschläfer bereits vor 34 Millionen Jahren im Winterschlaf


Universitäten

15.04.
Amtsantritt für das neue Rektorats-Team der Vetmeduni Vienna
13.04.
Neue Forschungsallianz der Vetmeduni Vienna in der Arzneimittelentwicklung
09.04.
40 Prozent mehr Tiere mit Parvovirose an der Vetmeduni Vienna behandelt
08.04.
Neuartiges Pockenvirus bei Schienenechsen (Crocodilurus amazonicus) entdeckt
08.04.
Webinar: Polyurie/Polydipsie von einfach bis komplex – ein Leitfaden zur diagnostischen Aufarbeitung
30.03.
Zugvögel können ihre Brustmuskulatur gezielt vor oxidativem Stress zu schützen
29.03.
Umfrage: Einrichtungsübergreifende elektronische Patientenakte für Hund und Katze (eEPA)
26.03.
Durchbruch: Neue Technik zur Modellierung der Entstehung von Leukämien


Neuerscheinungen

22.04.
Hunderassen
15.04.
Der Igel – Nachbar und Wildtier
08.04.
Rinderhaltung ohne Schlachtung
02.04.
Beim Tierarzt sind wir alle gleich
26.03.
Futtermittelallergien beim Hund
17.03.
Die Ziege: Geschichte, Biologie, Rassen
12.03.
Rule-Outs für die Kleintiermedizin
05.03.
Methods in cattle physiology and behaviour research – Recommendations from the SmartCow consortium