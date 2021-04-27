ANIMAL TECH and the National Livestock Exhibition moved to September 2021 (27.04.2021) The International Fair for Animal Production ANIMAL TECH and the National Livestock Exhibition will take place from 5 to 8 September 2021. In the light of current developments, the management of Veletrhy Brno, in cooperation with professional associations, have decided to move the event to a new date in September.

"We believe that in the second half of the year, there will be an increase in collective immunity as a result of vaccination and testing, and thus a gradual return to normal life. We expect that the introduction of Covid passports and smart applications proving immunity will enable the holding of business events with the participation of a larger number of people. The change of date increases the possibility of organizing both events," said Jiří Kuliš, General Director of Trade Fairs Brno.

"The international participation of exhibitors and visitors is also essential for the National Livestock Exhibition and ANIMAL TECH. Experts and traders from more than 20 countries, to which live animals are exported, come to this livestock exhibition. Together with our partners, we are considering the presentation of selected food industries at the ANIMAL TECH trade fair for animal production,” adds Lucie Vymazalová, director of the ANIMAL TECH trade fair.

The ANIMAL TECH trade fair will newly include a possibility of presenting machines and technologies for the dairy and meat industries and another nomenclature of canceled food trade fairs with the aim of creating an opportunity for the presentation of exhibitors this year.

"ČMSCH, a.s., as a co-organizer of the National Livestock Exhibition, understands and supports the decision of the participating breeders' associations and the company Veletrhy Brno in moving the event to a date in September. We believe that the conditions at the beginning of autumn the conditions will enable the holding of the International Fair ANIMAL TECH and NVHZ fairs in the scope and quality to which the participants are accustomed," adds Josef Kučera, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Czech-Moravian Breeders' Society.

The loss of personal contacts during the pandemic confirmed that trade fairs are an indispensable business presentation for companies. We are pleased with the current interest of exhibitors, visitors and other professional partners in the ANIMAL TECH trade fair and the National Livestock Exhibition.