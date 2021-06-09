10 vacancies for Junior Assistant Clinicians at the University of Glasgow

(25.10.2021) The University of Glasgow is looking to appoint a number of Junior Assistant Clinicians to deliver small animal veterinary clinical and care service under the supervision of experienced and fully qualified staff.

You will, on a rotating basis, participate and assist, under supervision in Referral Clinical activities, in the areas such as anaesthesia, emergency medicine, internal medicine, oncology, radiology, neurology, soft tissue surgery and orthopaedics as directed by the Hospital Board.



You will also, on a rotating basis, participate, and have direct case responsibility, in a Primary Care Out of Hours service. In all these activities, you will support student training and receive appropriate training yourself as required.

This 1-year position will count as an Internship for future residency applications and successful candidates will receive a certificate of completion of internship. The posts offer the early stage clinical experience required as vets prepare for further specialist training, for example through residencies and masters formal training programmes.

We welcome applications from candidates with a degree that is registerable with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons and practical clinical experience and training with companion animals (this may include undergraduate courses with a significant practical component and periods of extra-mural studies)

The School of Veterinary Medicine has an excellent international reputation in teaching, clinical services and research and is accredited by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS), the European Association of Establishments of Veterinary Education (EAEVE) and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).



Our purpose built hospital is one of the most sophisticated in Europe allowing companion animals from across the United Kingdom to benefit for the most advanced care available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the year from some of the best specialist vets in the world.

The School is located in the picturesque Garscube Estate, 10 minutes drive from the vibrant “West End” of Glasgow, and less than one hour from Loch Lomond. Glasgow is the largest city in Scotland and the third largest in the UK, and has recently been named the top cultural and creative centre in the UK in a European Commission report (https://composite-indicators.jrc.ec.europa.eu/cultural-creative-cities-monitor/).

The University of Glasgow has recently been named University of the Year at the Times Higher Education Awards 2020. The University offers a wide range of benefits and discounts https://www.gla.ac.uk/myglasgow/humanresources/new/newstart/workingatglasgow/

Visit our website for further information on The University of Glasgow’s School of Veterinary Medicine: https://www.gla.ac.uk/schools/vet/

Informal Enquiries should be directed to Professor Ian Ramsey, Ian.Ramsey@glasgow.ac.uk

College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences

Vacancy Ref: 067987

Salary: Grade, level 6, £29,614 - £33,309, per annum

School of Veterinary Medicine

Apply online at:https://my.corehr.com/pls/uogrecruit/erq_jobspec_version_4.jobspec?p_id=067987







