Kostenlose Webinare: Adaption of the home environment is essential to optimal management of canine osteoarthritis

Recognised for her tireless work on Canine Arthritis Management (CAM) an online education and support service for owners of arthritic dogs and professionals that care for them.

Hannah Capon MA Vet MB MRCVS, winner of the 2019 CEVA Vet of the Year, finalist in the 2019 Petplan Vet of the Year and recent winner of the RCVS Impact Award is a first opinion veterinary surgeon in the UK.

CAM began as a simple Facebook page in 2015 where Hannah would promote earlier identification and thorough multimodal management plans. Now it boasts a flourishing service run by a team of veterinary professionals who volunteer their time and expertise to help owners.



CAM has become an unstoppable force. A respected website full of downloads, like the unique Home Safe tool (#itsmyhometoo), A large social media presence through Facebook, Instagram and twitter. An online shop stocking awareness merchandise, owner education and other canine essentials.



An education provider for first opinion practices, as well as dog groups, paraprofessionals and owners. An inspirational campaign group to raise awareness of the serious nature of this disease (#yourdogmoreyears).