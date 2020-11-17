Kostenloses Webinar: An introduction to chiropractic

(22.01.2021) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag, 26.01.2021, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)


  • Where does chiropractic come from - a brief history
  • The concept of chiropractic - what's behind it
  • A short glimpse into the biomechanical and neurophysiological effects of spinal problems

Referentin: Dr. Kathleen Wittek

DVM, Veterinary Chiropractor IVCA, Certificate of Added Qualification in Physical Medicine by the Saxon Veterinary Association

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


