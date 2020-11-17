Kostenloses Webinar: Applications of botulinum toxin in veterinary rehabilitation

(18.12.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag, 22.12.2020, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)

Maira Formenton; Bildquelle: Maira Formenton
Maira Formenton
  • Indications and practical applications of the toxin in small animals
  • How to do it
  • Techniques and dosages for small animals.

Referentin: Maira Formenton

DMV, MSC, and Ph.D. (St) on the University Of São Paulo - Brazil, with a thesis on animal rehabilitation. Animal Physical Therapy Post Graduation (500 hours) on Bioethicus Institute - Brazil.

Nowadays Maira coordinates this course and also works as a professor in the animal rehabilitation area. CCRP certification (pending).  In 2018 she was graduated in Pain Control Couse of Clinicas Hospital/ Human Medical School/University Of São Paulo.

Maira is also a Member of the local board of Animal Physiotherapy(CRMV)/ Brazil and a director member of the Brazilian Association of Physical Therapy(ANFIVET). She is owner of Fisioanimal Rehabilitation Center (São Paulo Brazil) and member of the University Of São Paulo Animal Pain Ambulatory, where she coordinates the research on animal physio. 

Last year their research on Myofascial Pain and Physiotherapy won the price of the best research on pain control, by Analgesia Institute -France-Europe, in a partnership between the University of Lyon/University of São Paulo.

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


