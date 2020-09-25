Kostenloses Webinar: 'Hydrotherapy' - its best use in rehabilitation

(25.09.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 29. September 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Tracey Jones in Englisch

  • 'Hydrotherapy' - its best use in rehabilitation; Bildquelle: Tracey Jones In this webinar we look at the benefits of aquatic therapy for dogs and cats...its not just water!
  • We explore which is the better option Pool or Underwater Treadmill and when does the treatment begin?

Referentin: Tracey Jones

Tracey Jones, Veterinary Physiotherapist (AdvCertVPhys)
Certified Canine Rehab and Sports Medicine Practitioner (CCRP)  
Canine Hydrotherapist, MRAMP/MIAVRPT/MOCN/MCHA/MBVRSMA

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


