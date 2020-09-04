Kostenloses Webinar: Intro to Kinesiology Taping

(04.09.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 08. September 2020 13:30 Uhr CET mit Matt Bruncke in Englisch



Kinesiology Taping



Learn the science behind the tape, including literature review.



See how to apply it in different aspects of practice (pain mitigation, inflammation, orthopedic and neurological conditions) to aid your patients and add a new and emerging modality to your practice.

Referent

Matt Bruncke, DVM, DACVSMR, CCRP, CVPP, CVAMedical Director Veterinary Surgical Centers Rehabilitation (VSCR)