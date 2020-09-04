Kostenloses Webinar: Intro to Kinesiology Taping

(04.09.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 08. September 2020 13:30 Uhr CET mit Matt Bruncke in Englisch


Kinesiology Taping

Learn the science behind the tape, including literature review.

See how to apply it in different aspects of practice (pain mitigation, inflammation, orthopedic and neurological conditions) to aid your patients and add a new and emerging modality to your practice.

Referent

Matt Bruncke, DVM, DACVSMR, CCRP, CVPP, CVA
Medical Director Veterinary Surgical Centers Rehabilitation (VSCR)

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


