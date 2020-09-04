Kostenloses Webinar: Kinesiology Taping in horses
(04.09.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Pferd) am 09. September 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Solange Mikail in Englisch
Solange Mikail Kinesiology Taping is an important tool available for therapists in the management of musculoskeletal injuries.
This webinars will cover:
- Introduction of the technique
- Conditions that can be treated in horses
- Clinical cases
Referentin: Solange MikailDVM, Ms, Diplomate American College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, Equine physiotherapist Team Leader in Rio 2016
Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!
Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu