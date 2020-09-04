Kostenloses Webinar: Kinesiology Taping in horses

(04.09.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Pferd) am 09. September 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Solange Mikail in Englisch



Solange Mikail

Kinesiology Taping is an important tool available for therapists in the management of musculoskeletal injuries.

This webinars will cover:

Introduction of the technique

Conditions that can be treated in horses

Clinical cases

Referentin: Solange Mikail

DVM, Ms, Diplomate American College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, Equine physiotherapist Team Leader in Rio 2016