Kostenloses Webinar: Kinesiology Taping in horses

(04.09.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Pferd) am 09. September 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Solange Mikail in Englisch


Solange Mikail Kinesiology Taping is an important tool available for therapists in the management of musculoskeletal injuries.

This webinars will cover:

  • Introduction of the technique
  • Conditions that can be treated in horses
  • Clinical cases

Referentin: Solange Mikail

DVM, Ms, Diplomate American College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, Equine physiotherapist Team Leader in Rio 2016

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


