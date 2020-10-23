Kostenloses Webinar: Muscles and their Role in Canine Cruciate Ligament Disease - amy Implications for Rehabilitation?
(23.10.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 27. Oktober 2020, 16:30 CET (auf Englisch) - zum Jubiläum des 50. VAHL Webinars werden 3 x 100 Euro Gutscheine verlost
Anläßlich des Jubiläums-Webinars werden 3 x 100 Euro Gutscheine, anrechenbar für e-learning oder blended learning der VAHL, unter allen Rückmeldungen verlost.
Inhalt
- In this lecture we will talk about muscles and their importance in cruciate ligament rupture
- What we know from anatomy and research
- What implications does this have for rehabilitation?
Referentin: Barbara BockstahlerPriv. Doz. Dr. habil. Barbara Bockstahler, FTA, CCRP, European Veterinary Specialist in Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, DECVSMR, DACVSMR
Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!
Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu