Kostenloses Webinar: Pre-habilitation (14.08.2020) VAHL-Webinar am 18. August 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit David Levine und Darryl Millis (in Englisch) Introduction into pre-habilitation

Discussion on conditions that benefit from pre-habilitation

Referenten: David Levine und Darryl Millis.

David Levine: PT, PhD, DPT, CCRP, FAPTA, Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Orthopaedic Physical Therapy, Professor and Walter M. Cline Chair of Excellence in Physical Therapy Department of Physical Therapy The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. David is one of the founders of the CCRP global education and Faculty Member of VAHL.

Darryl Milis: MS, DVM, DACVS, CCRP, DACVSMR, Director CARES Center for Veterinary Sports Medicine, Veterinary Orthopedic Laborator. Darryl is Prof. of Surgery at UT Vet School, Knoxville Tennessee – USA, CCRP and one of the founders of the CCRP global education, former president of the IAVRPT and Faculty Member of VAHL

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com

Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu





