Kostenloses Webinar: Regenerative medicine: a novel aid in tissue repair and rehabilitation

(02.10.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 6. Oktober 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Andrew Armitage  in Englisch

  • Introduction to biological therapies
  • PRP and stem cells: What constitutes the best products
  • Elbow dysplasia and Gracilis contracture new treatment options
  • Case studies using regenerative medicine to speed rehabilitation

Referent: Andrew Armitage


Andrew Armitage Andrew Armitage BSc (Hons) BVM&S MRCVS, Clinical Director, Greenside Regenerative Therapies, Greenside Veterinary Practice Ltd

After an initial degree in Physiology, Andrew obtained his veterinary degree from Edinburgh University in 2002. He joined Greenside Veterinary practice in 2008. His special interests include advanced regenerative therapy techniques and rehabilitation. He is particularly interested in investigating the use of stem cell therapy, PRP and Class IV laser therapy for acute and chronic conditions.

Andrew established the first regenerative medicine referral clinic in the U.K and has developed new treatment options for many chronic degenerative conditions. His current research focuses on combined biological therapies for treatment of elbow dysplasia, Gracilis contracture and rehabilitation following treatment with stem cell therapy.

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


