Kostenloses Webinar: Rehab of sport injuries – part 2 (04.03.2022) VAHL-Webinar mit Jana Gams am Dienstag, 8. März 2022 16:30 Uhr CET (in Englisch) Biceps / supraspinatus and iliopsoas tendinopathies, carpal strains, digital flexor tendonitis, muscle tears... are only some of the most common orthopedic conditions among injured canine athletes.

Jana Gams, DVM, CCRP, CEO of Dogs4motion Canine Rehabilitation and Hydrotherapy Center

We are going to discuss: what are the possible reasons behind such a significant increase in the percentage of injured dogs over the past 10 years

how to address these injuries in early rehabilitation period

and how to return an injured canine athlete back to sports through a functional rehabilitation approach In a science based and case-oriented way! Referentin: Jana Gams

Jana Gams, DVM, CCRP, and CEO of Dogs4motion Canine Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine center in Slovenia. She is an active trainer and competitor who has taken part in both agility and FCI obedience competitions at an international level.



She combines her passion for these sports with her professional field of work in veterinary rehabilitation/sports medicine, where she works with sports dogs on a daily basis, which include participants of World Agility Championships and other events.

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com

Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu





