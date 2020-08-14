Kostenloses Webinar: Rehab of sport injuries: Medial Carpal Collateral Ligament injury, a case-oriented approach

(14.08.2020) VAHL-Webinar am 19. August 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Jana Gams (in Englisch)


Jana Gams, DVM, CCRP, CEO of Dogs4motion Canine Rehabilitation and Hydrotherapy Center

The path of rehabbing a canine athlete in a case-oriented approach: from injury to a successful return to the start line.

  • We have a diagnosis, what now?Indikationen/ Kontraindikationen
  • The three phases of healing: general rehabilitation
  • Special rehabilitation: SAID principle

Referentin: Jana Gams

VAHL Jana Gams, DVM, CCRP, CEO of Dogs4motion Canine Rehabilitation and Hydrotherapy Center, active competitor on international level in Agility and FCI Obedience

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


