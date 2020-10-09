Kostenloses Webinar: Stift joints and shortened muscles - the importance of physical therapy

(09.10.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 13. Oktober 2020, 16:30 Uhr CET mit Marion Mucha (auf Englisch)

If you treat dogs suffering from osteoarthritis (OA), then you will also know the problem of stiff joints in these patients.

But also after surgeries, or when bandages have been used, limitations in the free range of a joint occur. Also muscles can show a limited flexibility and the normal motion of the related joints gets decreased or lost.


Range of motion exercises can help to restore or to improve the flexibility, stretching combined with heat application is useful in treating contractions.

Typical disorders of muscles, like the fibrotic contracture of the infraspinatus muscle, and treatment options will be discussed

Referent: Marion Mucha

Dr. med. vet., CCRP, CVPP – Certified Veterinary Pain Practitioner, CVA – IVAS Certified Veterinary Acupuncturist, European Veterinary Specialist in Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation = Diplomate ECVSMR (European College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation)

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


Kostenloses Webinar: Thermotherapy

