Kostenloses Webinar: Stift joints and shortened muscles - the importance of physical therapy

If you treat dogs suffering from osteoarthritis (OA), then you will also know the problem of stiff joints in these patients.



But also after surgeries, or when bandages have been used, limitations in the free range of a joint occur. Also muscles can show a limited flexibility and the normal motion of the related joints gets decreased or lost.







Range of motion exercises can help to restore or to improve the flexibility, stretching combined with heat application is useful in treating contractions.

Typical disorders of muscles, like the fibrotic contracture of the infraspinatus muscle, and treatment options will be discussed