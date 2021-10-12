Kostenloses Webinar: Termoterapia calinobio

(03.12.2021) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag, 7. Dezember 2021 um 16:30 Uhr CET mit Roberta Burdisso auf Italienisch

Kostenloses Webinar: Thermotherapy
  • Utilizzazione della termoterapia superficiale

Referentin: Roberta Burdisso

Dr. Roberta Burdisso is veterinarian, Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner (CCRP) and CCRP instructor (local team member of the VAHL in Paris, France).

She is Head of the Physiotherapy and Functional Department Veterinary Hospital Center FREGIS and Vice-President of the GEREP AFVAC (study group in functional rehabilitation and physiotherapy).

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


Weitere Webinare

Multi Biosignal Treatment MBST

Kostenloses Webinar: Treatment of clinical symptoms caused by osteoarthritis using nuclear magnetic resonance (Multi Biosignal Treatment MBST)

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag, 30. November 2021, 16:30 Uhr CET mit Marion Mucha (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Rehabilitation of Brachial Plexus Avulsions; Bildquelle: Matthew Scott

Kostenloses Small Animal Webinar: Rehabilitation of Brachial Plexus Avulsions

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) mit Matthew Scott am Dienstag, 23. November 2021, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Kostenloses Webinar: Age-Related Sarcopenia in Cats; Bildquelle: Andrea Földy

Kostenloses Webinar: Age-Related Sarcopenia in Cats

VAHL-Webinar am Mittwoch, 17. November 2021 um 16:30 Uhr CET mit Andrea Földy (in Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Dr. Angela Martins

Kostenloses Webinar: Neurozoonoses

VAHL-Webinar mit Dr. Angela Martins und Dr. Ana Cardoso am Freitag, 5. November 2021, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Blood Pressure in Obesity, Pain, General Rehab and Impact of Cardiovascular Conditioning; Bildquelle: Beate Egner

Kostenloses Small Animal Webinar: Blood Pressure in Obesity, Pain, General Rehab and Impact of Cardiovascular Conditioning

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) mit Beate Egnera am Dienstag, 19. Oktober 2021, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Schwein am Wasserlaufband; Bildquelle: Kathleen Wittek

Kostenloses Webinar: Physikalische Therapie für Nutztiere im Hobbybereich

VAHL-Webinar mit Dr. Kathleen Wittek am Dienstag, 12.10.2021, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Deutsch)
Weiterlesen

Heidi und Kathleen Wittek

Kostenloses Small Animal Webinar: Physical therapy for companion farm animals

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) mit Dr. Kathleen Wittek am Dienstag 5. Oktober 2021, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

INDIBA; Bildquelle: VAHL

Kostenloses Webinar: „INDIBA® in der Kleintierrehabilitation – Grundlagen und praktische Anwendung

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag, 28. September 2021, 16:30 Uhr CET mit Dr. Bianca Reicher
Weiterlesen


Wissenschaft

03.12.
Rückgang der Bestände von Süßwassertieren um über 80 Prozent
02.12.
Typisch Adler? Der Haastadler bevorzugte Riesenbeute wie ein Aasgeier
01.12.
Klimaveränderungen und Überfischung dezimierten Ostseehering lange vor der Industrialisierung
29.11.
Projekt Spurensuche Gartenschläfer
26.11.
Der Wiedehopf ist der Vogel des Jahres 2022
26.11.
Kostenloses Webinar: Treatment of clinical symptoms caused by osteoarthritis using nuclear magnetic resonance (Multi Biosignal Treatment MBST)
25.11.
Forschungsaufruf: Projekte zur Sicherung einer nachhaltigen Tierernährung
25.11.
ForscherInnen beschreiben eine neue Gattung von fleischfressenden Fischsauriern aus der frühen Kreidezeit

Universitäten

03.12.
Professor des Jahres 2021: TiHo-Professorin Dr. Franziska Richter Assêncio auf Platz zwei
30.11.
Webinar: Physiotherapeutische Basics für die Kleintierpraxis
30.11.
Kostenlos: Ein Abend für die Katz´
30.11.
Lipidsenker kein Risikofaktor bei COVID-19
23.11.
Forschungsgruppe entdeckt Schlüsselelement der Wundheilung
23.11.
Infotagung für Hundezüchterlnnen 2021
22.11.
Martin Kramer ist neuer Vizepräsident für Forschung und Förderung des wissenschaftlichen Nachwuchses der JLU
22.11.
Wissenschaftspreise für Alice Auersperg

Neuerscheinungen

02.12.
Angewandte Tierernährung in der Milchviehherdenbetreuung
25.11.
Moralische Herausforderungen der Veterinärmedizin in der Nutztierhaltung
17.11.
Das Arche Noah Prinzip - Heilung aus dem Tierreich
10.11.
Homöopathie für Rinder
05.11.
Das freie Krokodil
29.10.
Vergiftungen bei Hund und Katze
21.10.
Veterinary Ophthalmology: 2 Volume Set
15.10.
Parasitologie für die Tiermedizin