Kostenloses Webinar: Termoterapia calinobio
(03.12.2021) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag, 7. Dezember 2021 um 16:30 Uhr CET mit Roberta Burdisso auf Italienisch
- Utilizzazione della termoterapia superficiale
Referentin: Roberta Burdisso
Dr. Roberta Burdisso is veterinarian, Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner (CCRP) and CCRP instructor (local team member of the VAHL in Paris, France).
She is Head of the Physiotherapy and Functional Department Veterinary Hospital Center FREGIS and Vice-President of the GEREP AFVAC (study group in functional rehabilitation and physiotherapy).
Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!
Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu