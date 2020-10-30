Kostenloses Webinar: The challenge of carpal injuries in rehabilitation
(30.10.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 3. November 2020, 16:30 Uhr CET mit Marion Mucha (auf Englisch)
The carpal joint is a quite complex joint with a variety of possible orthopedic problems.
This webinar gives you an overview about some common injuries like carpal fractures, hyperextension injuries or the carpal laxity syndrome and their therapy by means of physical medicine.
Referent: Marion Mucha
Dr. med. vet., CCRP, CVPP – Certified Veterinary Pain Practitioner, CVA – IVAS Certified Veterinary Acupuncturist, European Veterinary Specialist in Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation = Diplomate ECVSMR (European College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation)
Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!
Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu