Kostenloses Webinar: The challenge of carpal injuries in rehabilitation

(30.10.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 3. November 2020, 16:30 Uhr CET mit Marion Mucha (auf Englisch)

The carpal joint is a quite complex joint with a variety of possible orthopedic problems.


This webinar gives you an overview about some common injuries like carpal fractures, hyperextension injuries or the carpal laxity syndrome and their therapy by means of physical medicine.

Referent: Marion Mucha

Dr. med. vet., CCRP, CVPP – Certified Veterinary Pain Practitioner, CVA – IVAS Certified Veterinary Acupuncturist, European Veterinary Specialist in Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation = Diplomate ECVSMR (European College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation)

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


Weitere Webinare

Barbara Bockstahler

Muscles and their Role in Canine Cruciate Ligament Disease - amy Implications for Rehabilitation?

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 27. Oktober 2020, 16:30 CET (auf Englisch) - zum Jubiläum des 50. VAHL Webinar werden 3 x 100 Euro Gutscheine verlost
Weiterlesen

Neurorehabilitation; Bildquelle: Angela Martins

Kostenloses Webinar: Vascular Myelopathies - All need Neurorehabilitation

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 20. Oktober 2020, 13:30 Uhr CET mit Angela Martins und Ana Cardosa (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Stift joints and shortened muscles - the importance of physical therapy

Kostenloses Webinar: Stift joints and shortened muscles - the importance of physical therapy

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 13. Oktober 2020, 16:30 Uhr CET mit Marion Mucha (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Andrew Armitage

Kostenloses Webinar: Regenerative medicine: a novel aid in tissue repair and rehabilitation

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 6. Oktober 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Andrew Armitage  in Englisch
Weiterlesen

'Hydrotherapy' - its best use in rehabilitation; Bildquelle: Tracey Jones

Kostenloses Webinar: 'Hydrotherapy' - its best use in rehabilitation

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 29. September 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Tracey Jones in Englisch
Weiterlesen

Kostenloses Webinar: Thermotherapy

Kostenloses Webinar: Thermotherapy

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 30. September 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Roberta Burdisso auf Französisch
Weiterlesen

Chaos; Bildquelle: Hannah Capon

Kostenlose Webinare: Adaption of the home environment is essential to optimal management of canine osteoarthritis

VAHL-Webinare (Kleintier) am 22. und 23. September 2020 (1. und 2. Teil) jeweils um 16:30 Uhr CET mit Hannah Capon in Englisch
Weiterlesen

Sporthund; Bildquelle: VAHL

Free Small Animal Webinar: Sports injuries and rehabilitation

Webinar am 15. September 2020 mit Dr. Darryl Millis, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and Head of Surgery at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine
Weiterlesen


Wissenschaft

30.10.
Abseits der klassischen Häutung: Chemische Verbindung steuert tierische Metamorphosen
30.10.
Rätselhafter Fall des Monats: junger Kater mit schwerwiegenden Problemen
30.10.
Prähistorische Vielfalt der Hunde
30.10.
Ornithologin Verena Keller mit dem „Marsh Award for International Ornithology“ ausgezeichnet
29.10.
Spezialisierte Allesfresser: Rotfüchse mögen es individuell unterschiedlich in Stadt und Land
28.10.
Antwort auf Darwins Frage: Wie und wie schnell entstehen neue Arten?
27.10.
Zugvögel: Klima bestimmt den Hinflug, aber nicht die Rückkehr
27.10.
Auch Tiere halten Abstand: Kranke Vampirfledermäuse gehen auf Distanz

Universitäten

29.10.
Streicheln und sanftes Sprechen wirken sich günstig auf das Wohlbefinden von Kühen aus
29.10.
Chronobiologie trifft Epilepsieforschung: Der Hippocampus hat seinen eigenen Rhythmus
29.10.
Webinar: Pododermatitis – vom kleinen Übel zum Alptraum
27.10.
TiHo-Studie zur räumlichen Verbreitung von Buntzecken
21.10.
Professor Hartung mit Professor-Niklas-Medaille geehrt
20.10.
Infotagung für Hundezüchterlnnen 2020
19.10.
TiHo belegt Platz 12 im Humboldt-Ranking
16.10.
Die Stechfliege: ein gefährlicher Krankheitsüberträger für Schweine

Neuerscheinungen

28.10.
Dogs. Photographs 1941–1991
21.10.
Unterschiede in der Anatomie von Esel/Muli und Pferd
13.10.
Igel in der Tierarztpraxis
09.10.
LaborSkills
02.10.
Abenteuer Artenschutz
25.09.
Elefanten in Erfurt
18.09.
Die Insel der wilden Träume
08.09.
Gratis Download: Evidenzbasierter Fledermausschutz in Windkraftvorhaben