Kostenloses Webinar: Therapeutic Exercises

(11.12.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag 15.12.2020, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)

Therapeutic Exercises; Bildquelle: VAHL
  • Indications and principles
  • Effects of therapeutic exercises
  • How to find the right exercise for my patient

Referentin: Dr. Kathleen Wittek

DVM, Veterinary Chiropractor IVCA, Certificate of Added Qualification in Physical Medicine by the Saxon Veterinary Association

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


Weitere Webinare

Whippet

Kostenloses Webinar: Coursingverletzungen bei Windhunden

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) mit Andrea Földy am Dienstag 08.12.2020, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Monika Mille

Kostenloses Small Animal Webinar: Manual lymphatic drainage

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 1.12.2020, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch) mit Monika Mille
Weiterlesen

VAHL

Kostenloses Webinar: Small animal immobilization syndrome: do not miss this diagnosis

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag, 24.11.2020, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Steve Adair ; Bildquelle: Steve Adair

Kostenloses Webinar: Equine Underwater Treadmill Therapy

VAHL-Webinar (Pferd) mit Steve Adair am Dienstag, 17.11.2020, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) mit David Levine am Dienstag, 10. November 2020, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)

Kostenloses Webinar: Live case presentation and discussion of Odie

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) mit David Levine am Dienstag, 10. November 2020, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Kostenloses Webinar: The challenge of carpal injuries in rehabilitation

Kostenloses Webinar: The challenge of carpal injuries in rehabilitation

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 3. November 2020, 16:30 Uhr CET mit Marion Mucha (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Barbara Bockstahler

Muscles and their Role in Canine Cruciate Ligament Disease - amy Implications for Rehabilitation?

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 27. Oktober 2020, 16:30 CET (auf Englisch) - zum Jubiläum des 50. VAHL Webinar werden 3 x 100 Euro Gutscheine verlost
Weiterlesen

Neurorehabilitation; Bildquelle: Angela Martins

Kostenloses Webinar: Vascular Myelopathies - All need Neurorehabilitation

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 20. Oktober 2020, 13:30 Uhr CET mit Angela Martins und Ana Cardosa (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen


Wissenschaft

11.12.
Diabetes in dogs may indicate elevated risk of type 2 diabetes in their owners
10.12.
Rabenvögel ziehen beim Hütchenspiel mit Menschenaffen gleich
09.12.
Nur noch ein heimischer Fisch im Fluss
09.12.
Prototyp für Beinprothese für Hunde mittels 3D-Druck
08.12.
Hohe Zahl ausgerotteter Vogelarten verleitet zur Fehleinschätzung evolutionärer Dynamik
08.12.
Flamingos mit Blei im Gefieder: Schadstoff-Anreicherung in Feuchtgebieten gefährdet Vogel-Gesundheit
08.12.
Weiterer Meilenstein für Wildtierkorridor in Borneo
07.12.
Per App auf bedrohte Arten aufmerksam machen

Universitäten

10.12.
Mentor von TiHo-Professorin Gisa Gerold erhält den Nobelpreis
09.12.
Interaktive Spiele: Positive Erfahrungen für den Hund
09.12.
LUKOIL unterstützt Wiederansiedlung des Habichtskauzes in Österreich*
04.12.
Universitätslehrgang zum Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner (CCRP) 2021
03.12.
Covid-19 bei einer Katze in der Schweiz
02.12.
PraeRi-Studie Tiergesundheit, Hygiene Biosicherheit deutschen Milchviehbetrieben
17.11.
Natürliche UV-Strahlung im Winter nicht stark genug gegen SARS-CoV-2
12.11.
Spezialsprechstunde „Darmgesundheit für Hunde und Katzen“ an der Medizinischen Kleintierklinik an der LMU München

Neuerscheinungen

07.12.
Zweiter europäischer Brutvogelatlas ist erschienen
04.12.
Mamas letzte Umarmung
26.11.
Dogs. Photographs 1941–1991
17.11.
Revolution im Stall. Landwirtschaftliche Tierhaltung in Deutschland 1945-1990
11.11.
Emotionen bei Hunden sehen lernen
04.11.
Heilkräuter für Pferde
21.10.
Unterschiede in der Anatomie von Esel/Muli und Pferd
13.10.
Igel in der Tierarztpraxis