Kostenloses Webinar: Therapeutic Exercises
(11.12.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag 15.12.2020, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)
- Indications and principles
- Effects of therapeutic exercises
- How to find the right exercise for my patient
Referentin: Dr. Kathleen Wittek
DVM, Veterinary Chiropractor IVCA, Certificate of Added Qualification in Physical Medicine by the Saxon Veterinary Association
Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!
Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu