Kostenloses Webinar: Thermotherapy - Calinobio

(28.08.2020) VAHL-Webinar am 2. September 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Roberta Burdisso (auf Französisch)


  • Superficial thermal modalities
  • Indications and contraindications
  • Application

Referentin: Roberta Burdisso

Dr. Roberta Burdisso is veterinarian, Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner (CCRP) and CCRP instructor (local team member of the VAHL in Paris, France).


VAHL She is Head of the Physiotherapy and Functional Department Veterinary Hospital Center FREGIS and Vice-President of the GEREP AFVAC (study group in functional rehabilitation and physiotherapy).

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


Weitere Webinare

Sports medicine in sighthounds; Bildquelle: Andrea Földy

Kostenloses Webinar: Sports medicine in sighthounds

VAHL-Webinar am 1. September 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Andrea Földy (in Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Free Equine Webinar: The use of thermography in equine sports; Bildquelle: VAHL

Free Equine Webinar: The use of thermography in equine sports

Webinar am 26. August 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Solange Mikail, DVM, Ms, Diplomate American College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, Equine physiotherapist Team Leader in Rio 2016 (in Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Regenerative medicine; Bildquelle: VAHL

Free Small Animal Webinar: Regenerative medicine

Webinar am 25. August 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Dr. Darryl Millis, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and Head of Surgery at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine  (in Englisch)
Weiterlesen

VAHL

Kostenloses Webinar: Pre-habilitation

VAHL-Webinar am 18. August 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit David Levine und Darryl Millis (in Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Jana Gams, DVM, CCRP, CEO of Dogs4motion Canine Rehabilitation and Hydrotherapy Center; Bildquelle: Dogs4motion

Kostenloses Webinar: Rehab of sport injuries: Medial Carpal Collateral Ligament injury, a case-oriented approach

VAHL-Webinar am 19. August 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Jana Gams (in Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Monika Mille

Kostenloses Small Animal Webinar: Lymphdrainage

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 12. August 2020, 16:30 Uhr CET mit Monika Mille
Weiterlesen

Dr. Michele Broadhurst

Kostenloses Small Animal Webinar: Manual therapy and myofascial pain

Webinar in Englischer Sprache am 11. August 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Dr. Michele Broadhurst (DC, ICCSP, FIAMA, IVCA, CCRP)
Weiterlesen

Injuries of tendons and ligaments

Kostenloses Equine Webinar: Injuries of tendons and ligaments

Webinar in Englischer Sprache am 5 August 2020 mit Steve Adair III?
Weiterlesen


Wissenschaft

28.08.
Infektionen verhindern, Heilungsprozesse fördern: Biomaterialien aus Spinnenseide
28.08.
Rätselhafter Fall des Monats: Abdominale Masse unbekannter Herkunft bei einer adulten Katze
28.08.
Kostenloses Webinar: Sports medicine in sighthounds
27.08.
Seit wann sind Schweine rosa?
27.08.
Hühner auf der Stange: Baustoff Holz als Beitrag zum Tierwohl
27.08.
Bienen tanzen im Dialekt
26.08.
Wirksamkeit von Schutzmaßnahmen für Primaten meist völlig ungesichert
26.08.
SARS-CoV-2: Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut testet Empfänglichkeit von Rindern

Universitäten

28.08.
Vetsuisse Neuro Nights - Epilepsie: Wenn das Gehirn seinen eigenen Kopf hat
27.08.
Für Hunde ist wichtig, wo jemand steht, nicht was jemand tut
19.08.
Nanopartikel auf Basis von Lentiviren – ein neuer Ansatz in der Genomchirurgie
17.08.
Moderne Dromedare sind ein Spiegelbild alter Karawanenrouten
14.08.
Erstes MuD Tierschutz-Projekt zu Neuweltkameliden startet an der Justus-Liebig-Universität (JLU) Gießen
14.08.
Spiel mit Menschen verbessert Lernerfolg von Hunden langfristig
07.08.
„Vienna Framework“ für eine besser strukturierte Tierwohlforschung
23.07.
Hunde können zwischen Proben SARS-CoV-2-infizierter Menschen und Kontrollproben unterscheiden.

Neuerscheinungen

28.08.
Livestock Handling and Transport
19.08.
Fish Diseases and Medicine
13.08.
Wildtiermanagement im Siedlungsraum
07.08.
AnästhesieSkills
29.07.
Managing the Return of the Wild: Human Encounters With Wolves in Europe
22.07.
Hunde in der Hitzefalle
15.07.
Wildschäden & Schäden durch Wildtiere
10.07.
Mehr Körpergefühl für mein Pferd