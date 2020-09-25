Kostenloses Webinar: Thermotherapy

(25.09.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 30. September 2020 16:30 Uhr CET mit Roberta Burdisso auf Französisch





Superficial thermal modalities

Indications and contraindications

Application

Referentin: Roberta Burdisso

Dr. Roberta Burdisso is veterinarian, Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner (CCRP) and CCRP instructor (local team member of the VAHL in Paris, France).

She is Head of the Physiotherapy and Functional Department Veterinary Hospital Center FREGIS and Vice-President of the GEREP AFVAC (study group in functional rehabilitation and physiotherapy).

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!