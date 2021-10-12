Kostenloses Webinar: Treatment of clinical symptoms caused by osteoarthritis using nuclear magnetic resonance (Multi Biosignal Treatment MBST)

(26.11.2021) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag, 30. November 2021, 16:30 Uhr CET mit Marion Mucha (auf Englisch)

Multi Biosignal Treatment MBST
  • Basic principles
  • Mode of action
  • Clinical use and the evidence

Referentin: Marion Mucha

Dr. med. vet., CCRP, CVPP – Certified Veterinary Pain Practitioner, CVA – IVAS Certified Veterinary Acupuncturist, European Veterinary Specialist in Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation = Diplomate ECVSMR (European College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation)

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


