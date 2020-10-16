Kostenloses Webinar: Vascular Myelopathies - All need Neurorehabilitation
(16.10.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 20. Oktober 2020, 13:30 Uhr CET mit Angela Martins und Ana Cardosa (auf Englisch)
- What is fibrocartilaginous embolism?
- What is the most common location?
- What is the best and worse prognosis of these lesions?
- What can we do and for how long to improve our patients!
- Don´t give up on these patients! It looks very bad but can get better!!
We still can achieve quality of life!!
Referentinnen: Angela Martins und Ana Cardosa
Dr. Martins is DVM, MSc, CCRP Instructor, ESAVS Full Faculty Member and Examiner, CCRP, Membro do AARV e IARVT and Professora Convidada da Faculdade de Medicina Veterinária Universidade Lusófona de Humanidades e Tecnologia. Directora Clinica do CRAA. She also is faculty member of the Veterinary Academy of Higher Learning (VAHL).
Dr. Cardosa is DVM, CCRP and Directora Clinica do HVA
Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!
Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu