Kostenloses Webinar: Vascular Myelopathies - All need Neurorehabilitation

(16.10.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 20. Oktober 2020, 13:30 Uhr CET mit Angela Martins und Ana Cardosa (auf Englisch)

Vascular Myelopathies - All need Neurorehabilitation; Bildquelle: Angela Martins
  • What is fibrocartilaginous embolism?
  • What is the most common location?
  • What is the best and worse prognosis of these lesions?
  • What can we do and for how long to improve our patients!
  • Don´t give up on these patients! It looks very bad but can get better!!


We still can achieve quality of life!!

Referentinnen: Angela Martins und Ana Cardosa

Dr. Martins is DVM, MSc, CCRP Instructor, ESAVS Full Faculty Member and Examiner, CCRP, Membro do AARV e IARVT and Professora Convidada da Faculdade de Medicina Veterinária Universidade Lusófona de Humanidades  e Tecnologia. Directora Clinica do CRAA. She also is faculty member of the Veterinary Academy of Higher Learning (VAHL).

Dr. Cardosa is DVM, CCRP and Directora Clinica do HVA

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


