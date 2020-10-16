Kostenloses Webinar: Vascular Myelopathies - All need Neurorehabilitation

(16.10.2020) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am 20. Oktober 2020, 13:30 Uhr CET mit Angela Martins und Ana Cardosa (auf Englisch)





What is fibrocartilaginous embolism?

What is the most common location?

What is the best and worse prognosis of these lesions?

What can we do and for how long to improve our patients!

Don´t give up on these patients! It looks very bad but can get better!!



We still can achieve quality of life!!

Referentinnen: Angela Martins und Ana Cardosa

Dr. Martins is DVM, MSc, CCRP Instructor, ESAVS Full Faculty Member and Examiner, CCRP, Membro do AARV e IARVT and Professora Convidada da Faculdade de Medicina Veterinária Universidade Lusófona de Humanidades e Tecnologia. Directora Clinica do CRAA. She also is faculty member of the Veterinary Academy of Higher Learning (VAHL).

Dr. Cardosa is DVM, CCRP and Directora Clinica do HVA