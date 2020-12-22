Kostenloses Webinar: Veterinary Nurses and their role in Post-Surgery Rehabilitation

(26.02.2021) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag, 02.03.2021, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)

Veterinary Nurses and their role in Post-Surgery Rehabilitation

In this presentation we look at what is involved, when to start, who benefits and how and when to refer on to other therapists.

We discuss how to begin and make this successful part of a veterinary practice and how with further training this can be a lucrative service vet nurses can offer as a clinic.

Referentin: Tracey Jones

Veterinary Physiotherapist (AdvCertVPhys)
Certified Canine Rehab and Sports Medicine Practitioner (CCRP)
VAHL Support Coordinator for Vet Nurse Education – Canine/Feline (UK)
Canine Hydrotherapist
MRAMP/MIAVRPT/MOCN/MCHA/MBVRSMA

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


