Kostenloses Webinar: Veterinary Nurses and their role in Post-Surgery Rehabilitation

(26.02.2021) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag, 02.03.2021, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)





In this presentation we look at what is involved, when to start, who benefits and how and when to refer on to other therapists.

We discuss how to begin and make this successful part of a veterinary practice and how with further training this can be a lucrative service vet nurses can offer as a clinic.

Referentin: Tracey Jones

Veterinary Physiotherapist (AdvCertVPhys)Certified Canine Rehab and Sports Medicine Practitioner (CCRP)VAHL Support Coordinator for Vet Nurse Education – Canine/Feline (UK)Canine HydrotherapistMRAMP/MIAVRPT/MOCN/MCHA/MBVRSMA