Kostenloses Webinar: Veterinary Physiotherapy a Service Worth using

(12.03.2021) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag, 16. März 2021, 16:30 Uhr CET mit Candice Ramsey (auf Englisch)

Candice Ramsey; Bildquelle: Candice Ramsey
Candice Ramsey
  • The "Soul" Focus of Ramsay Rehab.
  • Team Approach, Collaboration and Centre Dynamics
  • Who Works at a Rehabilitation Centre?

Referentin: Candice Ramsey

VAHL Candice Ramsey, CCRP, DVN
www.ramsayrehab.co.za

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


