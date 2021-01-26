Kostenloses Webinar: Veterinary Physiotherapy a Service Worth using
(12.03.2021) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag, 16. März 2021, 16:30 Uhr CET mit Candice Ramsey (auf Englisch)
Candice Ramsey
- The "Soul" Focus of Ramsay Rehab.
- Team Approach, Collaboration and Centre Dynamics
- Who Works at a Rehabilitation Centre?
Referentin: Candice Ramsey
Candice Ramsey, CCRP, DVN
www.ramsayrehab.co.za
Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!
Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu