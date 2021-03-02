Kostenloses Webinar:Veterinary physical therapy from a humane physical therapist perspectiv (30.04.2021) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) mit Vincent Hoogstad am Dienstag, 4. Mai 2021, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)

Vincent Hoogstad

Joint stability in mammals

Differences between different species

Similarities between species

Physical therapy and behaviour/movement

Learning from each other

Rehabilitation is a true profession, not an option! Referent: Vincent Hoogstad Vincent Hoogstad (Rotterdam, Holland 1976) is humane and veterinary physical therapist (BSc, CCRP), animal-behaviour-ecologist and primatologist. Born in Rotterdam and currently living in Crete, Greece.

After finishing his CCRP he founded 'Animal Rehabilitation Crete' (www.animalrehabcrete.com), which is the first animal rehab facility in Crete. Vincent is specialised in musculoskeletal rehabilitation and chronic pain, both in humans and animals. It became clear for him what the big differences and similarities between species are and how both professions can learn from each other, which will be the main subject of this webinar.

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com

Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu





