Kostenloses Webinar:Veterinary physical therapy from a humane physical therapist perspectiv

(30.04.2021) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) mit Vincent Hoogstad am Dienstag, 4. Mai 2021, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)

Vincent Hoogstad
Vincent Hoogstad
  • Joint stability in mammals
  • Differences between different species
  • Similarities between species
  • Physical therapy and behaviour/movement
  • Learning from each other
  • Rehabilitation is a true profession, not an option!

Referent: Vincent Hoogstad

Vincent Hoogstad (Rotterdam, Holland 1976) is humane and veterinary physical therapist (BSc, CCRP), animal-behaviour-ecologist and primatologist. Born in Rotterdam and currently living in Crete, Greece.

VAHL After finishing his CCRP he founded  'Animal Rehabilitation Crete' (www.animalrehabcrete.com), which is the first animal rehab facility in Crete. Vincent is specialised in musculoskeletal rehabilitation and chronic pain, both in humans and animals. It became clear for him what the big differences and similarities between species are and how both professions can learn from each other, which will be the main subject of this webinar.

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


