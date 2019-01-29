Can dog show judges spot risky head shape?

(29.01.2019) Breed show judges could improve dogs’ health by using their ability to detect subtle differences in head shapes of Cavalier King Charles spaniels, a new study by the School of Veterinary Science at the University of Surrey reports.

During the study, led by Professor Clare Rusbridge and published in the Veterinary Record, dog breed show judges based in Sweden and the UK used a checklist devised by researchers to identify different head shapes (modern or traditional) in Cavalier King Charles spaniels that have previously been identified as risk factors for Chiari malformation and syringomyelia .

University of Surrey

Changes in head conformation in Cavalier King Charles spaniels have led to an ‘exaggerated head’ with large forward-facing eyes, which is more popular with the pet-buying public. This recent change in shape is significantly different to traditional breed standard, and current research has shown that it increases the risk of developing Chiari malformation and syringomyelia.

Chiari malformation is an abnormality in the skull, making it smaller, and impacting on the brain to alter the flow of cerebrospinal fluid; this results in a collection of fluid pockets within the spinal cord. These fluid pockets are commonly known as syringomyelia and over time can cause irreversible damage to a dog’s spinal cord.

In the study, breed show judges were asked to decide whether the head shape of 13 Cavalier King Charles spaniels was “moderate” (traditional) or “exaggerated” (modern). This assessment was compared to measurements of the dogs’ heads and subsequent MRI scan results identifying the presence of syringomyelia. Individual judges varied in their ability (20 per cent to 80 per cent) to match head shape with syringomyelia status, showing that visual assessment was possible.

Professor Clare Rusbridge, Chief Neurologist at Fitzpatrick Referrals and Professor in Veterinary Neurology at the University of Surrey, commented: “Breed show judges are the considered experts in assessing the shape of a dog’s head. In selecting the champions of the breed they have great influence in determining what shape of head other breeders and the pet buying public will desire. 

“If we are able to show what facial and head characteristics are risky for dogs’ health then we can inform breed show judges who in turn can improve the health of the breed. To this end we plan to continue our work in conjunction with facial recognition and medical imaging experts at the Centre for Vision, Speech and Signal Processing at the University of Surrey.”

The project, organised by Dr Susan Knowler, a Research Fellow at the University of Surrey, was supported by the UK Companion Cavalier Club. Lena Gillstedt coordinated the Swedish arm of the project, Professor Holger Volk (University of Veterinary Medicine, Hannover) provided expertise in MRI interpretation and Dr Thomas Mitchell (Cranbrook Veterinary Centre) made detailed measurements of the dogs’ heads.

The investigation was funded by the Swedish Kennel Club and Cavalier Matters Charity (UK) and Cavalier Health Fund (USA).

Publication

Pilot study of head conformation changes over time in the Cavalier King Charles spaniel breed
Susan Penelope Knowler, Lena Gillstedt, Thomas J Mitchell, Jelena Jovanovik, Holger Andreas Volk and Clare Rusbridge



Artikel kommentieren

Weitere Meldungen

Große, (zur Muskulatur) isodichte Masse mit geringer Kontrastanreicherung auf der linken Thoraxseite (CT)

Auflösung des rätselhaften Falls des Monats: Mediastinale Masse bei einem Hund

Nun hatten Sie eine Woche lang Zeit zu grübeln und eine Diagnose zum LABOKLIN „Fall des Monats“ der letzten Woche zu stellen. Wir wollen Sie auch nicht länger auf die Folter spannen, deshalb hier die Auflösung
Weiterlesen

Große, (zur Muskulatur) isodichte Masse mit geringer Kontrastanreicherung auf der linken Thoraxseite (CT)

Rätselhafter Fall des Monats: Mediastinale Masse bei einem Hund

Zum Miträtseln möchte Laboklin Ihnen monatlich einen spannenden Praxis-Fall aus den verschiedensten Fachbereichen der Tiermedizin vorstellen. Hier finden Sie den Fall des Monats Januar 2019
Weiterlesen

Boehringer

Update zum „infektiösen Welpensterben“

Das canine Herpesvirus (CHV-1) gilt als wichtigster infektiöser Verursacher von Fruchtbarkeitsstörungen bei Hunden
Weiterlesen

Cane Corso ; Bildquelle: Koleta Atison, Fotoarchiv von Evžen Korec

Durchschnittliche Lebenserwartung von Cane Corso Italiano Hunden in der Beziehung zur Haarfarbe

Hunde der Rasse Cane Corso Italiano sind direkte Nachkommen vom Canis Pugnax, dem altrömischen Molosserhund, der die Römer in der Antike jahrhundertelang im Krieg begleitete und sich als Hütehund erwies
Weiterlesen

Vet-Webinar

Vet-Webinar: Neues zur akuten und chronischen Therapie des Herzversagens mit Fallbeispielen

Vetoquinol-Webinar mit Prof. Dr. Gerhard Wess am 19. Oktober 2017 - für Vetoquinol Kunden ist die Teilnahme mit Gutschein-Code kostenlos
Weiterlesen

University of Surrey

Collaboration between pet owners, vets and researchers helps dogs and children with a rare and severe epilepsy

New hope is being given to children who suffer from a rare and severe form of epilepsy, thanks to unique research carried out by the University of Surrey’s School of Veterinary Medicine and Fitzpatrick Referrals in Surrey
Weiterlesen

Der Schädel des 4.700 Jahre alten neolithischen Hundes aus der Kirschbaumhöhle im Labor, kurz bevor sein komplettes Genom sequenziert wurde. ; Bildquelle: Amelie Scheu, JGU

Alle heutigen Hunde haben einen gemeinsamen Ursprung

Neue Studie widerlegt früheres Forschungsergebnis, wonach der moderne Hund aus zwei unabhängigen Domestikationsprozessen hervorging
Weiterlesen

vetline

Das Ridgeback-Risiko

Unverwechselbares Kennzeichen der Hunderasse Rhodesian Ridgeback ist ein Haarkamm, der entgegen der Wuchsrichtung des Fells entlang der Rückenlinie verläuft. Was toll aussieht, birgt ein Risiko
Weiterlesen


Wissenschaft

30.01.
Wenn für Fischlarven die Nacht zum Tag wird
25.01.
Auflösung des rätselhaften Falls des Monats: Mediastinale Masse bei einem Hund
25.01.
Das Kräfteverhältnis der Meerestiere könnte sich durch die Erwärmung der Ozeane verschieben
24.01.
Invasive Arten bleiben oft lange unentdeckt
23.01.
Forscher entdecken Gen, das Bienen zu Sozialparasiten werden lässt
22.01.
Neu entdecktes Blutgefäßsystem in Knochen
21.01.
EFSA stellt Daten auf frei zugänglicher Plattform zur Verfügung
18.01.
Rätselhafter Fall des Monats: Mediastinale Masse bei einem Hund


Universitäten

28.01.
Neuer Behandlungsansatz gegen Leukämien
28.01.
Vortrag an der TiHo: Die „Sprache“ der Elefanten
25.01.
Listerien im Futter: Ein gefährliches Hygieneproblem bei Mastschweinen
23.01.
Ansteckender Krebs beim Tasmanischen Teufel: Molekulare Mechanismen entschlüsselt
21.01.
Kaltes Plasma gegen Krankenhauskeime
21.01.
Marinomed: Partnerschaft in China und EIB-Finanzierung
18.01.
Medizinische Kleintierklinik und Vetoquinol eröffnen zukunftsweisendes Zentrum für Tiermobilität
16.01.
Holger Volk übernimmt Leitung der Klinik für Kleintiere an der TiHo


Neuerscheinungen

25.01.
Dog Behavior: Modern Science and Our Canine Companions
15.01.
Röntgen Hund und Katze: Thorax und Abdomen
03.01.
Geräuschangst meistern
27.12.
Handbuch Tierethik
19.12.
Klinik der Schaf- und Ziegenkrankheiten
12.12.
Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hund
06.12.
Rassespezifisches Territorialverhalten bei Hunden
28.11.
Jüdische Studierende und Absolventen der Wiener Tierärztlichen Hochschule 1930-1947: Wege - Spuren - Schicksale